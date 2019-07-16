New Dutch Bros. coffee planned on Stockton Boulevard near Fruitridge Road

Ever wonder what it’s like on the Dutch Bros. graveyard shift? Barista explains Zade Hakki, 19 of Kennewick, works the graveyard shift at Dutch Bros. Coffee in Kennewick, Washington. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Zade Hakki, 19 of Kennewick, works the graveyard shift at Dutch Bros. Coffee in Kennewick, Washington.

A new Dutch Bros. coffee location is planned in south Sacramento’s Lawrence Park neighborhood.

The 823-square foot drive-thru is proposed at 5140 Stockton Boulevard, at an existing storefront site a few blocks north of Fruitridge Road, according to documents filed with the city of Sacramento.

The vacant building would have to be demolished to make way for construction of the Dutch Bros. site, according to city records.

The new Dutch Bros. is also planned to have a pedestrian service window and an outdoor seating area, according to city records.

The project is planned in a larger shopping center, which contains a Smart & Final grocery store, a Planet Fitness gym, a China Palace restaurant and a Burger King, along with other smaller retail storefronts.

Dutch Bros. has more than a dozen locations in the Sacramento area, with drive-through locations in Elk Grove, Folsom, Roseville, Davis, to name a few.

There is another of the company’s locations about 3 miles away, near the corner of Florin Road and East Parkway.