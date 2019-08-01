This British meatless meat startup is entering the U.S. market at a Whole Foods near you

Taste testing the meatless Impossible vs. Beyond burgers Valley restaurants like Carl's Jr., Red Robin, Black Bear Diner and Deva Cafe are selling meatless vegan burgers. We taste test plant-based brands Impossible and Beyond in Modesto, CA to see which was better. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Valley restaurants like Carl's Jr., Red Robin, Black Bear Diner and Deva Cafe are selling meatless vegan burgers. We taste test plant-based brands Impossible and Beyond in Modesto, CA to see which was better.

British plant-based foods startup The Meatless Farm Company will be expanding into the U.S. market next week through a partnership with Whole Foods, bringing the company’s meatless meat products to shelves in Sacramento.

Meatless Farm, founded in the United Kingdom in 2016, will be bringing its non-GMO, meat-free food products – including burger patties, ground plant product and sausages – to more than 450 Whole Foods locations across the U.S., including 84 in California and one in Sacramento, according to a company news release.

CNN reported last month that the Leeds-based Meatless Farm was entering the U.S. for the first time through an exclusive distribution deal with Whole Foods set to last six months.

You can find Meatless Farm products at Whole Foods starting Monday. Its meatless quarter-pound burger patties cost $5.99 for a pack of two and its ground plant product costs $7.99 for a 14-ounce pack, according to the release.

“The response to our products in the UK, Europe, the UAE and Canada has been phenomenal, so it’s only natural that we’re moving into the USA where the alternative meat category is moving so quickly,” Meatless Farm CEO Robert Woodall said in a prepared statement. “Whole Foods Market is an ideal partner for us as they also cater to a discerning audience of consumers who pay attention to what’s in their food – from meat-eaters looking to reduce their meat intake and parents looking for healthy meal options for their families to flexitarians, vegetarians, and vegans.“

Meatless Farm recently established a U.S. headquarters in New York, and is planning on opening production and distribution facilities next year to support its U.S. expansion efforts, according to the release.

“It’s an exciting time to introduce The Meatless Farm Co to our U.S. shoppers, as plant-based is without a doubt one of the most innovative categories in retail, and gaining more and more traction with consumers,” Whole Foods global grocery merchant Parker Brody said in a prepared statement.

Sacramento’s Whole Foods Market is located at 4315 Arden Way.