Brighton to shut down remaining Folsom private elementary school after earlier closures

A private elementary school in Folsom will close down this week after the education organization’s other two Sacramento-area schools shut down earlier this year.

Employees at Brighton Private Elementary School, at 405 Natoma Station Drive, confirmed that it will close Wednesday.

In January, Brighton Schools closed preschools in Folsom and Granite Bay on short notice, leaving parents and staff desperate to find new accommodations.

Parents at the Folsom elementary school were notified via email of its impending closure on July 29, citing difficulties securing leases from the city.

“We are currently trying to work on a solution, in the event that the city does not grant the lease,” Brighton ownership said in the email. “The worst-case scenario would lead to the closure of Brighton Schools. In the meantime, we are reaching out to the community to look for possible alternative arrangements for our families and staff.”

Some parents took to Facebook to voice their complaints about Brighton’s abrupt closure.

“It breaks my heart to know the school is closing down,” Patricia Reyes said in a Facebook review on Sunday. “The owner of Brighton knew prior to closing that they were not going to continue the school year 2019-2020 ... Beyond disappointed in this whole situation.”

Brighton Schools was founded by real estate developers Norm Frewin and Greg Nichols more than two decades ago.

Brighton Private Elementary School offered kindergarten through fifth grade classes.