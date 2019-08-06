Sacramento-based Electro Scan wins $600,000 contract with Florida county for sewer study

How a massive tank could protect Sacramento from sewage overflows The City of Sacramento plans to build a massive tank under McKinley Park to handle Sacramento’s mixed sewage and rain runoff. How it would change the city’s flooding problem. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The City of Sacramento plans to build a massive tank under McKinley Park to handle Sacramento’s mixed sewage and rain runoff. How it would change the city’s flooding problem.

Electro Scan, Inc., a Sacramento-based pipeline assessment company, landed the biggest contract in its history with the Public Utilities Department of Florida’s Hillsborough County.

After announcing a contract with Kansas City to assess its sewer system last week, the local business won a contract with the waterfront Florida county worth more than $600,000, according to an Electro Scan news release.

Hillsborough County, which contains the city of Tampa, will use Electro Scan’s technology and field services in a wastewater study in which the company, working with the county’s engineering consultant, will assess nearly 30 miles of sewer mains, according to the release.

“Our goal is to reduce I&I (inflow and infiltration) and the first objective is finding out where it is happening,” Richard Cummings, the director of the county’s Field Service Maintenance Division in the Public Utilities Department, said in a prepared statement. “We believe in the technology and hope to utilize Electro Scan in all future (inflow and infiltration) studies, and if possible, procure Electro Scan for in-house work as well.”

Electro Scan develops advanced probes that locate and measure leaks in pipes using electric currents. Workers will be using its focused electrode leak location technology to detect areas of infiltration in the sewer and determine the rate of flow, according to the release.

“Selecting FELL technology for this critical assessment project reflects the county’s commitment to using advanced technologies to help develop strategic rehabilitation projects and provide stewardship of its available capital resources.” Electro Scan’s southeast region vice president Mike Condran said in a prepared statement.

The company’s services for Hillsborough County are expected to be completed this year, according to the release.

Electro Scan was founded in 2011 and its headquarters is located on Markston Road in Sacramento.

“We are delighted to be working with Hillsborough County,” Electro Scan CEO Chuck Hansen said in a prepared statement. “Today, leading municipal utilities, like Hillsborough County, can leverage previous investments in CCTV inspections by adding machine-intelligent probes to automatically assess their sewer mains to identify and quantify leaks for rehabilitation selection and post-rehabilitation acceptance testing.”