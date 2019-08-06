Marie Callender’s, destination for pie lovers in Citrus Heights, closes. Where’s good pie nearby?

This underperforming Marie Callender’s restaurant in Citrus Heights closed The Marie Callender's restaurant located at 5525 Sunrise Boulevard was closed after its parent company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Marie Callender's restaurant located at 5525 Sunrise Boulevard was closed after its parent company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

One of the Sacramento area’s premier pie destinations — gone.

After its parent company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, 19 underperforming Marie Callender’s Restaurant & Bakeries were shuttered, including a beloved location in Citrus Heights that has stood at 5525 Sunrise Blvd. for years.

Although a Marie Callender’s remains open on Freeport Boulevard, suburban Sacramento County’s options for desserts have taken quite a blow.

“My mom and dad have been coming here for years and years,” Linda Haven, a longtime Carmichael resident said. “Pies for all the holidays and brunches for special occasions.”

Haven showed up at the Marie Callender’s in Citrus Heights with her mother, Barbara James, during the lunch hour, one of a handful of people who arrived Tuesday afternoon without realizing that the restaurant had already been permanently closed.

“They were famous for pies,” Haven said, but recalled that business at the restaurant had been relatively slow when she’d been there previously. “I think it’s been pretty quiet.”

With their plans for lunch foiled by the restaurant’s closure, Haven suggested good pies can still be acquired nearby in suburban Sacramento County.

Her top go-to picks were Ettore’s Bakery & Cafe, located at 2376 Fair Oaks Blvd., a longtime area favorite serving up a variety of confections, and Lido’s Cafe and Bakery, located at 7907 Fair Oaks Blvd., which serves American fare and baked goods.

If neither of those options suit your tastes, there’s also Mirabelle Cafe at 7318 Winding Way, a European-style restaurant with pastries and cakes and Coco’s Bakery at 7887 Madison Ave., which has a wide range of pies. Both have a 3.5-star rating on Yelp.