Curtis Park’s College Cyclery building on the market for almost $1.5 million

The building where a longtime Sacramento bicycle shop has operated for decades is on the market.

College Cyclery, located at 2760 21st Street, has been doing business in Curtis Park since 1946. But now, the one-story, 3,755-square-foot retail building is up for sale for almost $1.5 million.

Owners Terry and Allison Cox made the decision to sell the building and will continue to operate College Cyclery out of the building until it sells, in which case they will likely relocate to make way for a new business, according to a news release issued by real estate firm Colliers International, which is brokering the sale.

“This high-profile location in a neighborhood lacking many amenities or retail offerings provides a rare opportunity to own a valuable and visible piece of real estate for a number of businesses looking for a new location,” Colliers said in its news release. “Wedged in between the high-income neighborhoods of Land Park and Curtis Park, the property pools from a solid demographic of consumers as well.”

The area surrounding College Cyclery is largely residential. The business sells an array of new and used bicycles, plus offers service and repair. It has a four-star rating on Yelp.