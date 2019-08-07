Business & Real Estate

New bar and restaurant to replace closed German beer garden in Old Sacramento

A new restaurant and bar is planned to fill a vacancy left by a now-shuttered German beer garden in Old Sacramento.

Records from the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control show a restaurant called Honey and the Trap Cat applied to sell alcohol at suite A of 1023 Front Street, where Knobs & Knockers once was.

Restaurateurs applied in July to sell beer, wine, liquor and spirits at the Old Sacramento establishment.

The application was made by Hattc, LLC, which is owned by William Zierke, who formed the business in May, according to the California Secretary of State.

Knobs & Knockers, which appears to have closed in May, served an assortment of German food and drinks, including bratwurst.

The German beer garden had a four-star rating on Yelp, but didn’t last two years. It opened in late 2017.

