Chipotle restaurant, cookie shop planned in Sacramento’s Downtown Commons

Sacramento may be getting yet another Chipotle Mexican Grill, this time in Downtown Commons.

DoCo site plans posted by real estate services company CBRE Group show that a new Chipotle is planned next to the existing Sauced BBQ & Spirits restaurant on the corner of K and 7th Streets. The location is currently not listed on DoCo’s website.

Chipotle spokeswoman Regina Wu said in an email to The Sacramento Bee that the restaurant was planned to open this fall.

This would be Sacramento’s fifth Chipotle restaurant, plus a half dozen more in the capital region.

CBRE’s site plan for DoCo also lists an Insomnia Cookies adjacent to the Macy’s department store on K Street. The dessert chain sells and delivers cookies, brownies, ice cream and other sweet baked goods.

Insomnia Cookies representatives said in a news release the new shop was planned to open later this year and will be the company’s fifth location in California.

The nearest Insomnia Cookies location is in Davis. The cookie shop has a 3½-star rating on Yelp.

DoCo has several previously announced retail outlets inbound, including an Identity Boutique fashion store, a Polanco cantina and a Poke Ichi restaurant.

