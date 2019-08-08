Floyd Mayweather’s boxing gym concept coming to Sacramento area through franchise deal

The story behind the Mayweather vs. McGregor fight A look at how the multimillion-dollar fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor came to be. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A look at how the multimillion-dollar fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor came to be.

Floyd “Money” Mayweather Jr. – the famed 42-year-old boxer who defeated Irishman Conor McGregor in 2017, maintaining his undefeated record – is bringing his boxing gym concept to the Sacramento area.

Mayweather Boxing and Fitness, based in Southern California, is meant to teach the retired boxing champ’s techniques in a studio setting. A recently signed franchise deal will bring 10 locations in Roseville, Elk Grove, Folsom, Fair Oaks, Arden Arcade, Vineyard, North Natomas, North Highlands, Vacaville and Fairfield, according to a company news release.

The Sacramento franchise investor, Sunny Dharni Jr., operates seven franchised ARCO gas stations and several Quiznos and Togo’s franchises, according to the release.

“We are quickly expanding the Mayweather brand from coast to coast, with incredible demand from quality operators helping make us the fastest growing new fitness franchise,” Mayweather Boxing and Fitness CEO James Williams said in a prepared statement. “We’re particularly excited to build out the northern California market, given our start in this state, and the recent 30-unit development deal we signed in San Francisco.”

Mayweather Boxing and Fitness currently has locations planned across the country. Its only open gym is located in Los Angeles near Beverly Hills, where Mayweather owns a mansion.

Prospective franchisees can open a Mayweather Boxing and Fitness studio for about $200,000, according to the company.