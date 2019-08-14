Housing complex proposed in Alkali Flat neighborhood with plans for 21 three-story units

These are some of the issues behind California’s housing crisis California's housing crisis is due in large part to a lack of supply, particularly when it comes to affordable housing, and it is hitting low-income individuals the hardest. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK California's housing crisis is due in large part to a lack of supply, particularly when it comes to affordable housing, and it is hitting low-income individuals the hardest.

A new housing complex is planned at an empty lot in the Alkali Flat neighborhood of Sacramento.

Plans for the project, named 12E by developers, were submitted to the city earlier this month, and call for construction of 21 single-family housing units at at 424 12th St.

The lot at the corner of 12th and E streets, which is about 19,200 square feet, is proposed to be divided into 21 three-story detached homes with garage access with up to 42 parking spaces, according to documents filed with the city.

Seven homes are planned to face E Street, while six will face 12th Street and the remaining eight will stand inside the lot along an interior open space.

Developers are planning a modern architectural design for the exterior of the units and are considering rooftop deck access, according to planning documents.

The lot at 424 12th St. has been vacant for at least the past 10 years.

The property owners, listed in the project’s planning application as TN RealEstate, KP Investments and Nachhatar Singh, appear to be based in the Roseville area.

The housing development plans are awaiting review by city officials.