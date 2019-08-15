Mixed-use redevelopment project with new apartments planned in Land Park on Broadway

These are some of the issues behind California’s housing crisis California's housing crisis is due in large part to a lack of supply, particularly when it comes to affordable housing, and it is hitting low-income individuals the hardest. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK California's housing crisis is due in large part to a lack of supply, particularly when it comes to affordable housing, and it is hitting low-income individuals the hardest.

A pair of buildings on Broadway in Land Park may soon be getting a new future, as plans filed with the city of Sacramento propose a new mixed-use development, including residential housing.

The plans, submitted in late July, call for renovation of a street-facing building at 1700 Broadway, where the Wong Family Benevolent Association office currently stands, plus the demolition of a rear building to make way for a three-story building with ground floor commercial space to be used by the Wong association in the future and four new apartments above, according to documents filed with the city.

The front-facing building, which has four apartments on its second floor, is planned to get improvements including an updated storefront on the ground floor, new doors and windows for the apartments and a more accessible entryway, according to development plans.

The new building planned in the rear will provide ground-floor space where the Wong Association will move to make room for retail tenants in the front-facing building, according to the plans.

The two buildings at 1700 Broadway were built in 1920 and have maintained their current use for at least the last 10 years, according to the plans.

There is no on-site parking and developers are not proposing adding new parking spaces. The 4,800-square-foot lot is located less than a quarter mile from a light rail station.

Plans indicate developers of the project do not yet have any prospective tenants to fill the retail space.