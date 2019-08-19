Business & Real Estate
Plus-size clothier Avenue shutting down Sacramento-area stores amid nationwide closures
Plus-size clothing outlet Avenue is shutting down all its stores, including three Sacramento-area locations.
In a news release, Hilco Merchant Resources LLC announced that the women’s apparel chain will be closing all 222 of its locations in 33 states nationwide.
Ahead of closing, Avenue stores will offer sales and discounts on merchandise.
Prices on shoes, clothing and accessories will be reduced by 30 percent to 50 percent, and all items are being sold, including store fixtures, according to the release.
The company specializes in women’s clothing in sizes 14 through 32 in an array of styles.
Avenue originally began as Sizes Unlimited in 1983, and has locations on Howe Avenue and Florin Road in Sacramento and a third on Manzanita Avenue in Carmichael.
