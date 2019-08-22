Water bar at the airport? New SMF shop offers ‘unparalleled hydration experience’

Here’s what the Sacramento airport’s fancy new lounges look like Tour the grand opening of the Escape Lounges at Sacramento International Airport on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Airports spokeswoman Samantha Mott explains the perks – plus how you get in and how much it costs. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Tour the grand opening of the Escape Lounges at Sacramento International Airport on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Airports spokeswoman Samantha Mott explains the perks – plus how you get in and how much it costs.

Thirsty between flights? This new shop at Sacramento International Airport may be for you.

In a news release, Marshall Retail Group announced it recently opened up The Well, a hydration-themed gift shop featuring a water bar in the airport.

The 3,500-square-foot shop offers hydration-themed and environmentally friendly gifts from Northern California to travelers stopping in Sacramento.

The water bar is self-serve and aims to provide guests with an “unparalleled hydration experience,” with boutique liquid-storage alternatives to disposable bottles from reusable drinkware companies like Que and Caus available, according to the release.

The shop will also stock food from providers including Ashby Confections, Bert’s Bites, Compartes, Le Grand and Napa Valley’s Woodhouse.

“The Well connects travelers at SMF to exceptional taste experiences offered by Northern California’s most loved and well-known artisans,” Marshall Retail Group CEO Michael C. Wilkins said in a prepared statement. “MRG is proud to bring a local flavor into the airport environment enriching the traveler’s journey.”

The shop is open from 4:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. daily.