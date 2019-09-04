Architecture firm contracted to lead design of Old Sacramento waterfront revitalization

Here’s how mayor would revamp Old Sacramento’s waterfront Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg announces a proposal Thursday, April 25, 2019, to spend up to $47 million – money earmarked for tourism uses – on revitalizing Old Sac's riverfront with new public spaces that would highlight the river. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg announces a proposal Thursday, April 25, 2019, to spend up to $47 million – money earmarked for tourism uses – on revitalizing Old Sac's riverfront with new public spaces that would highlight the river.

An international architecture, engineering and consulting firm was recently contracted by the city of Sacramento to lead the design of its waterfront redevelopment project.

Canada-based Stantec was selected to head up the project, which aims to revitalize Old Sacramento with a series of additions, including shopping centers and performance venues.

In April, the Sacramento City Council unanimously approved up to $47 million in hotel tax revenue for the project.

Stantec, which has two offices in Sacramento and employs about 200 people locally, will provide services in architecture, engineering, landscaping, environmental and cultural review and program management.

City leadership and Stantec’s national architects, designers and other multidiscipline representatives will work with the company’s Sacramento-based architects, historians, engineers, environmental scientists and biologists as development gets underway.

In a news release, the company outlined the three main projects in the Destination Sacramento Program.

The Front Street Experience will include a two-story market building with a terrace, an interactive water feature, an event lawn and a playground-like area. Stantec will be partnering with Atlas Design for landscape architecture, WET Design for fountain designs, and the Hettema Group for interactive designs.

The History Museum Event Deck will overlook the river from the Sacramento History Museum and provide a gathering space and a place for private events. Stantec will be partnering with the museum’s architect, Craig Hausman and the Hettema Group.

The River Terrace, a series of floating terraces atop the river, will serve as a multipurpose recreation area.

“This needs to be something that we’re all proud of as Sacramentans,” longtime Sacramento resident and design lead from Stantec Brian Crilly said. Old Sacramento is already one of the most visited areas in the city, but “we need to amp up that experience,” he said.

Stantec has already begun feasibility studies and expects to present the City Council with preliminary ideas for the Front Street Experience, the History Museum Event Deck and the River Terrace later this year, Crilly said. He said Stantec may start drawing up designs early next year.

“This is super, super early in the project,” Crilly said.

Stantec was previously a finalist in the city’s Waterfront Idea Makers Program, a contest meant to drive design innovations at the waterfront.