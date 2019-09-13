Business & Real Estate
All Dimple stores closing by end of month, after big sale and a Hobo Johnson concert
Dimple Records has reached the final weeks of its existence, with the Sacramento-area music store announcing that all locations will be closed by Sept. 28.
It’s going out with a bang, hosting local musician Hobo Johnson for an in-store concert and slashing prices significantly for store-closing sales. Dimple said in social media posts Friday that all items at each store are now 80 to 90 percent off full price.
Dimple announced closing dates for all six of its locations this, which are listed at www.dimpleretires.com:
Closing Sept. 20: Dimple Books & Vinyl, Arden (2499 Arden Way)
Closing Sept. 22: Broadway (2500 16th Street)
Closing Sept. 24: Citrus Heights (7830 Macy Plaza Drive)
Closing Sept. 27: Arden (2433 Arden Way), Roseville (1129 Roseville Square) and Folsom (313 E. Bidwell St.)
Hobo Johnson will perform at the Arden location (2433 Arden Way) this Sunday at 3 p.m., Dimple also announced on social media.
A staple in the Sacramento area for decades, Dimple Records in June announced plans to close up shop.
