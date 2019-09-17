FCC approves $6.4 billion acquisition of Tribune Media, including local Fox 40

FILE - This Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017, photo, shows the seal of the Federal Communications Commission before a meeting in Washington. On Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017, the FCC proposed a $13.4 million fine on TV-station owner Sinclair for not identifying paid programming as advertising. AP

The Federal Communications Commission has approved Nexstar Media Group Inc.’s $6.4 billion purchase of Tribune Media Company, which includes Sacramento-area station Fox 40.

The acquisition includes Tribune Broadcasting’s 42 local television stations, making Nexstar the largest television station owner in the United States as well as “the largest independent operator of FOX-affiliated stations,” according to a Nexstar news release.

Nexstar’s holdings also include affiliates of ABC, NBC, CBS and The CW.

As part of the deal, Sacramento’s Fox 40 is now owned by Nexstar, including a newly renovated news set.

As part of the deal, the FCC also approved Nexstar’s sale of 21 stations to Tegna Inc., E.W. Scripps Company and Circle City Broadcasting.

In a news release from the FCC, public interest was cited as a key point in approving the sale.

“For example, viewers would benefit from their local stations having increased access to Nexstar’s Washington, D.C., news bureau and state news bureau,” the news release said.