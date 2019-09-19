Sacramento’s Kratos lands $35 million contract from Air Force for drone production

A BQM-167 Air Force target is launched from Tyndall Air Force Base in Florida in an undated photo. Kratos Defense and Security Solutions, which has facilities in Sacramento, has secured a $35 million contract for more drones like the BQM-167. U.S. Air Force

Kratos Defense and Security Solutions, Inc., was awarded $35 million by the Air Force toward its drone production facility based in Sacramento.

This follows a June announcement in which the company secured $31.8 million from the Air Force for 35 drones and $25.4 million from the Navy for 34 drones.

The drones are used in place of enemy aircraft in training exercises and are often the targets in new weapons testing.

In a news release, estimates were given of a March 2024 completion date for the order.

“This welcomed announcement accompanies a week of successful meetings with our Air Force partners at the Air Force Association’s Air, Space & Cyber Conference. Kratos looks forward to continuing to support the U.S. Air Force in this important contract and other current and future opportunities,” Kratos Unmanned Systems Division President Steve Fendley said in a statement.

Kratos’ Sacramento divisions operate out McClellan Park and Roseville.