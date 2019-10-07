Gas prices keep soaring across California, passing $4 in Sacramento. Have they peaked?

SHARE COPY LINK

Gas prices in Sacramento have continued to creep higher, up more than 20 cents over the past week as fuel costs skyrocket across California, but analysts say the price may be reaching its peak for now.

Gas in Sacramento averaged $4.06 per gallon Monday morning, according to fuel trend analysis website GasBuddy, up 21 cents from an average of $3.85 a gallon seven days earlier. California’s average fuel price rose as well, now $4.18 a gallon as of 7 a.m. Monday, compared to $4.02 a week earlier.

Fuel prices in the capital city and statewide continue to buck the national trend. Gas in the U.S. is averaging $2.65 per gallon, up only 0.3 cents in the past seven days, GasBuddy said in a news release.

GasBuddy analyst Patrick DeHaan said in a statement that California prices “appear to have peaked for now.” The spike had been caused by domestic “refining issues” at California facilities, DeHaan said last week.

“Other states saw some downward movement, but we appear ripe for a week that features more price decreases than increases, especially for hard-hit California,” DeHaan said in Monday’s statement.

Where should you fill up?

The cheapest gas in Sacramento as of Monday morning could be found at Costco on East Stockton Boulevard, Sam’s Club on Power Inn Road or the Quik Stop at 3700 Auburn Blvd., all charging $3.73 per gallon, according to GasBuddy’s user-driven website.

The next cheapest gas stations were the Big “D” Liquor & Food and Orbit, both at Auburn Boulevard and Myrtle Avenue and each costing $3.78 per gallon.

