New Target store’s grand opening set for April on J Street in midtown Sacramento

A masked man walks past the announced location of a Target store at the intersection of 17th and J streets in Midtown Sacramento on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. The store is projected to open on April 15th. dkim@sacbee.com

A new Target store will be opening in April in midtown Sacramento in a 23,500-square-foot location near 17th and J streets, replacing an OfficeMax store that closed last year.

Signage with Target brand logos and its signature red-and-white color scheme were apparent on windows at the new store location Tuesday, along with its April 15 opening date.

Target Corp. spokeswoman Jill Lewis said Tuesday that more details about the new store will be revealed as they get closer to April’s grand opening. The new store location at 1707 J St. is listed among future store openings on Target’s website. It will be a little more than 2 miles away from a Target at Riverside Boulevard and Broadway.

It’s unclear how many employees will be hired to work at the midtown Sacramento store or what the store will offer customers.

This Target store is scheduled to open on the same day the Sears store will close for good at the Arden Fair mall. Officials from the longtime national retail chain store confirmed the Arden Fair closing on Monday.

The Sears chain is among many retailers struggling while competing against online shopping over the past decade, along with retailers hit hard by shutdowns to stop the spread of COVID-19 virus. It’s the second major retailer at Arden Fair to close in recent years, following the Nordstrom closure in May 2020.