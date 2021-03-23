8 California counties could advance to looser COVID-19 reopening tiers today

With statewide COVID-19 rates still dropping and the vaccination pace improving, eight California counties could have their restriction tiers loosened in a weekly update from state health officials later Tuesday morning.

Three counties in the strict purple tier — Kern, Nevada and Stanislaus — and five in the looser red tier — Lassen, San Francisco, Santa Clara, Trinity and Yolo — are eligible to advance if their infection numbers are sufficiently low in today’s update.

In all, 11 counties combining for about 10% of California’s population entered this week in the purple tier, according to the California Department of Public Health. Another 42 making up 88% of the state population, are one step better in the red tier, many of them promoted in the past two weeks after CDPH loosened the tier structure in response to a newly introduced vaccine equity metric.

The state’s remaining five counties are in the looser orange and yellow tiers.

The red tier allows indoor business operations including restaurant dining, gyms and movie theaters to reopen at limited capacity. The orange tier expands capacity for those sectors while also allowing a few types of indoor entertainment businesses, such as bowling alleys, to open. The yellow tier loosens capacity requirements even more.

School districts in red, orange and yellow tier counties are also incentivized to offer on-campus instruction for grades K-6 plus at least one middle or high school grade by April 1. Districts and charter schools risk losing a percentage of COVID-19 safety funding from the state for each school day they are not offering in-person learning at those grade levels starting in April.

Many public K-12 districts have either opened or set opening dates for late March or early April.

Promoting to a looser tier requires two consecutive weeks meeting that tier’s requirements, which are based on coronavirus infection and test positivity rates.

Today’s update will also show which, if any, of the other eight purple-tier counties will move one week closer to joining the red tier, as well as which red counties are closer to going orange.

Counties must stay in their current tier level at least three weeks before advancing, meaning the 10 counties that moved from purple to red last week — including Sacramento, San Diego and Sutter — won’t be able to advance to orange until April 6 at the earliest.

Last week, 10 of 13 counties that entered the week eligible to advance ended up doing so, while the remaining three counties — Kings, San Joaquin and Yuba — saw their case rates spike too high and must stay in the purple tier until March 30 at the earliest.

The metrics required for moving from the purple tier to red are an overall test positivity below 8%, “health equity” positivity in disadvantaged neighborhoods below 8% and fewer than 10 daily cases per 100,000 residents, all for two consecutive weeks.

For the move from red to orange, the thresholds are 5% test positivity, 5.2% health equity test positivity and fewer than four daily cases per 100,000. For orange to yellow, it’s 2% test positivity, 2.1% health equity and less than one daily new case per 100,000.

These metrics are assessed on a delay to account for reporting delays. Today’s update will survey numbers from the week that ended March 13.

When the state reaches 4 million vaccine doses administered in the lowest quartile of California’s Healthy Places Index, CDPH will loosen the case rate for the orange tier from four per 100,000 to six per 100,000, and for yellow from one per 100,000 to two per 100,000. CDPH made a similar change when the low HPI quartile surpassed 2 million vaccine doses March 12.

On Monday, the state reported the bottom quartile at 2.82 million doses received. At the recent pace, it would take about two more weeks to reach 4 million.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has suggested in recent weeks that CDPH is working to develop a “green” tier, suggesting full or nearly full removal of restrictions, but no official details on that tier level have been shared by the agency.

COVID-19 in California by the numbers

All metrics of coronavirus activity in California — from infections to hospitalizations to intensive care unit admissions to COVID-19 deaths — are trending in the right direction, each at their lowest rates in months after sharp decline from the winter surge.

CDPH reported Monday statewide test positivity for the preceding week was 1.7%, continuing to improve on an already-record low. Prior to the surge, the best seven-day rate had been 3%, in early October.

Health experts look at test positivity as an indicator of virus spread, better than raw case numbers because it controls for fluctuations in testing.

The state on Monday reported 2,605 patients in hospital beds statewide with COVID-19, the fewest since Nov. 2, Of those, 674 were in ICUs, the fewest since Oct. 30. Each figure has declined almost every day since early January, when the totals peaked around 22,000 hospitalized and 4,900 in intensive care.

Deaths are the last to decline from a surge, doing so in correlation with hospitalizations and ICU rates but trailing those trends by a few weeks.

CDPH recently began classifying COVID-19 fatalities by date of death rather than date of reporting. With this change, the past three weeks are marked as “pending,” but the latest week before that — the final week of February — saw an average of just under 18 deaths per day across California.

That’s down from nearly 700 deaths per day during the deadliest period of the surge, in late December.

To date, about 3.55 million Californians have tested positive for COVID-19 and at least 56,545 have died, CDPH reported Monday.

Latest on vaccines: 10 million at least partially vaccinated

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Monday 10 million California residents — 26% of its total population and about a third of its adult population — have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

About 5.1 million are fully vaccinated.

Newsom announced last week California plans to do away with vaccine priority groups by around early May, making all adults in the state eligible for their jabs. Currently, vaccines are reserved for residents ages 65 and older, those 16 to 64 with qualifying health conditions and essential workers in several sectors. Total, those groups comprise roughly half of California’s 31 million adults.

The CDC also reports 74% of Californians 65 and older are at least partially vaccinated, and 45% of them fully vaccinated, each ahead of the national rate.

Sacramento area: Cases, deaths, hospitalizations slowing

The six-county Sacramento region has reported more than 154,000 lab-confirmed cases and at least 2,265 virus deaths over the course of the pandemic.

Sacramento County has reported 96,377 cases and 1,582 resident deaths from COVID-19. The county has reported 34 deaths in the past seven days, compared to 27 the previous week and 33 the week before that.

By date of death occurrence, December and January were by far Sacramento County’s two deadliest months of the pandemic. Health officials have confirmed 389 deaths for December and 325 for January, followed by at least 151 for February. At least 29 died in the first two weeks of March.

Prior to December, the county’s deadliest month of the pandemic was August, at 181.

The countywide hospitalized total has dropped from 119 to 93 in the past week, with the ICU total mostly steady, going from 19 to 18.

Placer County health officials have confirmed a total of 20,493 infections and 244 deaths. Placer has reported 12 deaths in the past week.

State data showed 30 virus patients in Placer hospitals including six in ICUs as of Monday, down from 40 and nine on March 16.

Yolo County has reported 13,064 total cases and 191 deaths. The county has confirmed one death in the past week.

Yolo had just one hospitalized virus patient as of Monday, in an ICU.

El Dorado County has reported 9,340 positive test results and 107 deaths. The county has added two deaths in the past week.

The county has suffered 102 of its COVID-19 deaths in the four months since Thanksgiving, compared to just five during the first eight months of the pandemic.

State data on Tuesday showed El Dorado with two hospitalized patients, one of them in an ICU, compared to one and zero on March 16.

In Sutter County, at least 9,042 people have tested positive for the virus and 101 have died. Officials have reported one Sutter resident death in the past week.

Yuba County, which shares a health office with Sutter, has reported 5,903 infections and 40 dead. Yuba did not report any deaths in the past week.

The lone hospital serving the Yuba-Sutter bi-county region — Adventist-Rideout in Marysville — had seven hospitalized virus patients as of Monday’s update, down from nine early last week, with the ICU figure moving from one to two.