Here’s what percentage of residents across the Sacramento area have had a COVID vaccine

A syringe is filled with the single-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in Sacramento on Thursday, March 18, 2021. dkim@sacbee.com

California has hit a substantial milestone in combating COVID-19: 10 million Californians are now at least partially vaccinated, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A CDC data tracker updated Monday showed about 10.1 million California residents have received at least one dose, which is 26% of its population and 33% of its adult population.

The CDC also says about 5.1 million are fully vaccinated with either two doses of Pfizer or Moderna’s vaccines, or one of the single-dose shots from Johnson & Johnson. That’s 13% of California’s overall population and 17% of its adults fully protected.

The CDC numbers vary slightly from those reported by the California Department of Public Health. CDPH reports a slightly lower total of 9.98 million at least partially vaccinated, but a higher total of 5.24 million fully vaccinated.

Additionally, the CDC says 74% of Californians ages 65 and older are now at least partially vaccinated, with 45% fully vaccinated; the nationwide rates are 69% and 43%, respectively. CDPH has not provided percentages for that age cohort.

CDPH reported Monday that nearly 15 million shots have gone into arms statewide. The health department says providers have injected 14,819,755 shots to date, an increase by 299,180 from Sunday’s total, out of about 18.2 million doses delivered to providers.

Vaccine tiers to be removed in a few weeks, Newsom says

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced late last week that California plans to open vaccine eligibility to all residents ages 16 and older in early May.

President Joe Biden earlier this month directed states to make all adults eligible for vaccination no later than May 1.

Scarce supply has kept rollout of the vaccine in phases so far, but the groups currently eligible in California — those 65 and older, essential workers in several sectors plus those ages 16 through 64 with certain health conditions — now include roughly half of the state’s 31 million adults.

Supply is also expected to ramp up substantially in April, due largely to larger shipments of J&J’s vaccine.

How many are fully, partially vaccinated in Sacramento area?

These are the totals for combined first and second doses, administered through Sunday, as reported by the state public health department, by recipient county of residence.

▪ Sacramento: 526,488 (33,578 doses per 100,000 residents)

▪ El Dorado: 70,838 (36,685 doses per 100,000)

▪ Placer: 172,474 (43,072 doses per 100,000)

▪ Yolo: 90,864 (40,635 doses per 100,000)

Here is what percentage of each county’s population is fully and partially vaccinated, according to newly released CDPH data.

▪ Sacramento: 11.6% fully vaccinated, 22.4% at least partially vaccinated

▪ El Dorado: 13.4% fully vaccinated, 24% at least partially vaccinated

▪ Placer: 16.1% fully vaccinated, 27.5% at least partially vaccinated

▪ Yolo: 13.6% fully vaccinated, 27.5% at least partially vaccinated

Figures may be undercounts due to data reporting delays.

State corrects some data problems

A large portion of recent daily increases to California’s vaccination totals appears to come from cleaning up data reporting issues and backlogs from earlier this month.

Disclaimers appearing beneath the vaccine data tracker several days over the past two weeks warned that a “data latency” issue was causing underreporting of daily dose counts from CDPH.

Substantial corrections appear to have been made since then, applying mainly to the first two weeks of March.

A Sacramento Bee review of updates to the CDPH database found that state health officials increased the statewide total for the week ending March 7, reported last Tuesday at a little less than 1.2 million doses, up to more than 1.7 million as of Monday’s update, while the week ending March 14 increased from less than 1.1 million to nearly 1.8 million.

For the week ending this past Sunday, the statewide total was about 1.87 million doses. That total, along with the revised counts for the first two weeks of March, track much closer to estimates given by Newsom and state health leaders.

Data accuracy issues worry public health officials, and delays of longer than a week are particularly worrisome because the state assigns its allocations to local providers on a weekly basis.

Yolo County health officer Dr. Aimee Sisson in early February testified before state lawmakers on the subject of CDPH underreporting counties’ vaccination totals. More than a month later, in an interview with The Bee last week, she said she hadn’t seen improvement in data accuracy.

Northern California VA locations giving vaccines

Veterans Affairs Northern California Health Care is now offering COVID-19 vaccination to veterans at 11 clinic locations: Auburn, Chico, Fairfield, Mare Island, Martinez, Mather, McClellan, Oakland, Redding, Yreka and Yuba City.

Enrolled veterans are eligible regardless of age.

Veterans can book appointments online using the My HealtheVet portal; or by calling 1-800-382-8387 between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. on weekdays.

More details are available at northerncalifornia.va.gov.

Sacramento-area health offices, public clinics and pharmacies

Most county health offices are splitting their direct allocations between their own county-run clinics, non-chain hospitals and other partners, including some Safeway pharmacies.

CVS, Rite Aid and Walgreens offer vaccine appointments at some of their pharmacies across California, including some in Sacramento, El Dorado and Placer counties, as part of a federal retail pharmacy partnership.

Rite Aid announced last week that it was expanding eligibility and prioritizing scheduling for teachers, school staff and child care workers in California. The pharmacy chain on Thursday announced that it was extended this expanded priority for teachers through the rest of March.

CVS said earlier this month it would be offering shots at 119 more of its pharmacies. That’s in addition to the 167 locations already offering the vaccine in California, as well as 600 Target stores nationwide where CVS has a pharmacy.

Sacramento

▪ Phase: 1B

Health officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye said in a Thursday morning briefing that Sacramento County has been told it will get 20,300 doses this week, but that officials don’t expect more than 15,000 or so a week for the next few weeks after that.

The county has expanded eligibility to farm workers, restaurant employees and janitors as it advances within Phase 1B of the rollout.

It is also making a major push to vaccinate homeless who live under local freeways.

The county last week opened a new drive-thru clinic at Bayside Church in midtown on 19th Street, operated by Safeway. That clinic is offering the J&J single-dose vaccine this Wednesday and Thursday, by appointment only.

Sacramento County continues to offer drive-thru vaccine clinics at Cal Expo, McClellan Park and Natomas High School; and walk-thru clinics at California Northstate University in Elk Grove and at Sacramento State.

All clinics require appointments in advance. Scheduling and booking information can be found at dhs.saccounty.net.

Sacramento also has CVS, Rite Aid and Walgreens stores participating in the federal partnership program, and the county is also partnered with 11 Safeway pharmacies.

The McClellan Park, Sacramento State and Northstate clinics offer the Pfizer vaccine, meaning a three-week wait between doses. Cal Expo and Safeway pharmacies offer Moderna, a four-week wait.

El Dorado

▪ Phase: 1B

El Dorado announced clinic dates for its South Lake Tahoe health office for the rest of March and early April.

Robinson’s Pharmacy on Main Street in Placerville is taking appointments through CalVax, the state’s online vaccine registration system.

The county offers clinics for El Dorado residents ages 65 and older in the parking structure at Red Hawk Casino in Placerville on Thursdays, also available through CalVax. That clinic is now offering first-dose as well as second-dose appointments.

Walgreens in Cameron Park and the CVS store on Palmer Drive in Cameron Park are also now offering Moderna vaccine appointments as part of the federal retail pharmacy partnership.

The county is also partnered with six Safeway stores.

More detailed information on county-run and county-partnered vaccine clinics can be found at edcgov.us/Government/hhsa/edccovid-19-clinics.

Placer

▪ Phase: 1B

Placer offers most of its county-run clinics at The Grounds, formerly the Placer County Fairgrounds, in Roseville. As of midday Monday, the Placer County website says appointment links for Tuesday through Friday will be posted at placer.ca.gov/vaccineclinics later Monday.

The Grounds clinic is open for Placer County residents ages 65 and older, ages 16 through 64 with qualifying medical conditions and essential workers in Phase 1A or 1B who are employed in Placer County.

Placer is also partnered with eight Safeway pharmacies throughout the county.

According to the CVS website, there are stores participating in the federal vaccine partnership in Auburn and Rocklin. There may also be availability at Rite Aid and Walgreens stores; users should check with individual stores for eligibility, the county says.

Appointments have also been made at Remedy RX Pharmacy in Roseville through a local partnership.

Yolo

▪ Phase: 1B

Yolo County’s vaccination website county-run clinics this week are reserved for agriculture and education workers. “All, if not most” of this week’s 4,000 allocated doses are going toward second-dose clinics, the county says on its website.

More details regarding county-run clinics are available on the county website at yolocounty.org.

Hospital systems

Hospital systems operating in multiple counties receive their own allocations from the state.

Sutter Health announced last week that it is resuming the booking of first-dose appointments in the valley area — its large clinics in Sacramento, Roseville, Modesto, Stockton and Tracy — after it had suspended new appointments for about a month.

The provider in a message to patients Thursday announced it has been able to reschedule “nearly all” first- and second-dose appointments that were impacted by previous supply issues.

Sutter Health also said it expects to receive doses of the J&J single-dose vaccine “in the near future.”

Sutter says on its patient website it has administered more than 400,000 doses to date.

UC Davis Health is vaccinating “patients who work in education and childcare, emergency services, and food and agriculture” in line with the state’s Phase 1B guidelines, according to its website, and will offer shots to those with high-risk medical conditions as supply allows.

Kaiser Permanente is now vaccinating patients 65 and older, and recently started booking appointments for patients based on occupation. Essential workers in the fields of education, child care, food and agriculture, emergency services, health care and long-term care are all now eligible for shots via Kaiser.

In an update this week, Kaiser Permanente said it had administered nearly 950,000 of the 1.2 million doses it has received at Northern California facilities, and has more than 380,000 future appointments scheduled.

Kaiser Permanente says on its website it is offering vaccines to Kaiser members as well as non-members.

Dignity Health’s Mercy Medical Group says it has begun using the state’s My Turn website to schedule vaccination appointments.