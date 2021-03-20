See how your county’s vaccine distribution compares to the rest of California

As more counties across California leave the state’s most restrictive “purple” tier and attempt to resume activities like youth sports and restaurant dining, vaccine administration across the state has increased in recent weeks.

The state has reached Phase 1B in its vaccination rollout, under which anyone age 65 or older can be vaccinated in addition to high risk people age 16-64 and workers in agriculture and food, education and childcare and the emergency services sectors. Healthcare workers and long-term care facility residents were already vaccine eligible during Phase 1A.

Statewide, California averages 326 vaccines per 1,000 residents, with the highest proportions found around the Bay Area and in Alpine and Mono counties. Sacramento County and its neighboring Sutter and Yuba counties trail that rate slightly, while El Dorado, Placer and Yolo counties have residents vaccinated at a slightly higher rate as of March 18.

The state estimates that 14.9% of the public is fully vaccinated through two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, with an additional 13.7% partway through the multi-dose vaccination process.

All Californians should have access to a vaccine by spring 2021, according to the California Department of Public Health.