Sacramento, 12 other California counties set to exit purple COVID tier today

California will update its COVID-19 risk tier assignments for counties later this morning, expected to bring another round of business reopenings as virus rates remain low statewide.

The state health department already promoted 13 counties to less restrictive tiers over the weekend, and signaled late last week that 13 more, including Sacramento, are expected to move from the strict purple tier to the looser red tier today.

The promotion from purple to red allows indoor restaurant dining and a number of other types of businesses, including gyms and movie theaters, to reopen for indoor operations.

The California Department of Public Health on Sunday promoted Amador, Colusa, Contra Costa, Los Angeles, Mendocino, Mono, Orange, Placer, San Benito, San Bernardino, Siskiyou, Sonoma and Tuolumne counties from purple to red.

CDPH in a Friday statement said it expects in Tuesday’s weekly update to promote Sacramento along with Kings, Lake, Monterey, Riverside, San Diego, San Joaquin, Santa Barbara, Sutter, Tehama, Tulare, Ventura and Yuba counties from purple to red. If confirmed in today’s formal update, the change would take effect starting Wednesday.

If those 13 all go red as expected, it would leave just eight of the state’s 58 counties in the tightest restriction level: Fresno, Glenn, Inyo, Madera, Merced, Monterey, Nevada and Stanislaus.

Tier status is also a critical component of the state’s school reopening plan. Districts in red, orange and yellow tier counties face losing 1% of their portion of a $2 billion statewide COVID-19 safety fund for each school day they’re not offering in-person instruction for at least grades K-6 as well as one middle or high school grade, starting April 1.

Also April 1, according to recently updated guidelines, sports and live performance events can proceed outdoors, with up to 100 fans in attendance in purple-tier counties and up to 20% of a venue’s normal capacity in the red tier. Amusement parks are required to stay closed in the purple tier but can open at 15% capacity in the red tier, also effective starting in April.

It takes two consecutive weeks of meeting all necessary criteria — fewer than 10 daily cases per 100,000 residents; a test positivity rate below 8%; and, for counties with more than 106,000 residents, a “health equity” positivity rate below 8% in socioeconomically disadvantaged ZIP codes — to depart the purple tier.

The CDPH data update this morning will show which, if any, of the eight purple counties will be eligible to advance as early as next week.

It’ll also show progress for counties already in the red tier toward moving into the orange tier, which allows looser capacity limits as well as some indoor entertainment businesses like bowling alleys to open.

Lassen, San Francisco and San Mateo counties each met orange-level standards in the most recent update. But because counties must be in their current level three consecutive weeks before advancing to a looser tier, only San Mateo is eligible to move this week.

The weekend promotions and some of Tuesday’s expected moves were prompted by a recent rule change: California loosened the cutoff for the case rate metric from seven daily cases per 100,000 to 10 per 100,000 once the state reached 2 million vaccine doses administered in disadvantaged areas, defined as the bottom quartile within the state’s “Healthy Places Index.”

The criteria will loosen again, for the move from red to orange, once that bottom HPI quartile reaches 4 million doses. The tally was at 2.22 million as of Monday’s state data update.

California COVID-19 by the numbers

Coronavirus activity in California has fallen hard from the intense and deadly winter surge.

Test positivity, viewed by health officials as a key metric for monitoring the true spread of COVID-19, was reported Monday at 1.9% for the preceding seven days — the lowest rate of the entire pandemic. CDPH data show this metric peaked during the surge at 17.2% on the last day of 2020.

Hospitalizations are down substantially as well. The state on Monday reported about 3,100 virus patients in hospital beds including 862 in intensive care units. Each is the lowest total in more than four months, down from early January peaks of about 22,000 hospitalized and 4,900 in ICUs.

Deaths, which are the last metric to decline from a surge, have also cratered.

The state recently updated its online data trackers to sort COVID-19 fatalities by death date rather than the dates on which they were reported. Though this change shows the past three weeks as “pending” because of the time it takes to confirm deaths, it also shows that the second and third weeks of February saw daily rates of 0.2 and 0.1 deaths per 100,000 residents, down from the peak of 1.7 per 100,000 in December.

To date, California has confirmed about 3.53 million COVID-19 cases and recorded 55,330 deaths from the disease.

Latest on vaccination

CDPH in a Monday update, three months to the day since the first shots were injected in the state, said California has surpassed 12 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered.

State health officials say about 4.15 million people have been fully vaccinated and another 4.09 million partially vaccinated. That means about 20% of California’s total population, and 26% of its adult population, is at least partially vaccinated.

The CEO of Blue Shield of California, the insurer hired by the state as its third-party administrator for vaccination, said late last week that the state expects weekly supply from the federal government to rise from its current rate of about 1.6 million doses to about 2.5 million in April.

The state on Monday opened vaccine eligibility for those ages 16 to 64 with qualifying medical conditions or disabilities as well as those who are pregnant. California also recently expanded priority to include public transit workers, janitors and the homeless.

President Joe Biden during a televised address last week directed states to make the COVID-19 vaccine eligible to all adults no later than May 1.

About 31 million adults live in California. CDPH on its vaccination webpage estimates that phases 1A and 1B — health workers, long-term care home residents and staff, Californians ages 65 and older plus a few other sectors of essential workers — combine for roughly 15 million.

Residents with preexisting health conditions make up about 4.4 million, CDPH says, though it is unclear whether that estimate includes overlap.

Citing a need to increase equity, the state earlier this month began doubling its allocations into the lowest HPI quartile — disadvantaged communities for which data show COVID-19 rates are high but vaccine administration early in the rollout had been disproportionately low.

A little less than two weeks ago, state Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said the bottom quartile had received about 17% of the doses that had been administered compared to 34% for the top quartile.

The gap has narrowed: data updated Monday show the bottom quartile at 18.6% and the top quartile at 31%.

Sacramento area: Over 2,200 dead, hospital rates fall or plateau

The six-county Sacramento region has reported about 153,000 lab-confirmed cases and at least 2,215 virus deaths over the course of the pandemic.

Sacramento County has reported 95,441 cases and 1,548 resident deaths from COVID-19. The county has recorded 27 deaths in the past seven days, down from 33 the previous week.

By date of death occurrence, December and January were by far Sacramento County’s two deadliest months of the pandemic. Health officials have confirmed 384 deaths for December, 323 for January and 144 for February. At least nine died in the first week of March.

Prior to December, the county’s deadliest month of the pandemic was August, at 181 virus deaths.

The county had 121 patients hospitalized with the virus as of Monday’s state data update, up from 118 one week earlier but with the ICU total dropping from 39 to 24.

Placer County health officials have confirmed a total of 20,364 infections and 232 deaths. Placer last reported a COVID-19 fatality Feb. 26.

State data showed 37 virus patients in Placer hospitals including 11 in ICUs as of Monday, down from 44 and 12 one week earlier.

Yolo County has reported 12,996 total cases and 190 deaths. The county has confirmed four deaths in the past week.

Yolo had just four virus patients hospitalized as of Monday including two in ICUs, down from six and three at the start of last week, state data show.

El Dorado County has reported 9,296 positive test results and 105 deaths. The county has added five deaths in the past week.

The county has now suffered 100 COVID-19 deaths since Thanksgiving, compared to just five during the first eight months of the pandemic.

State data on Monday showed El Dorado with only two patients hospitalized with confirmed cases of COVID-19, neither of them in intensive care, down from three hospitalized including two in ICUs one week earlier.

In Sutter County, at least 8,996 people have contracted the virus and 100 have died. Officials have reported two deaths in the past week.

Yuba County, which shares a health office with Sutter, has reported 5,874 infections and 40 dead, adding one death in the past week.

The lone hospital serving the Yuba-Sutter bi-county region — Adventist-Rideout in Marysville — had 10 hospitalized virus patients as of Monday, down from 16 one week earlier, with the ICU total dropping from three to two.