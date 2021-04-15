Target has opened a store in midtown Sacramento. Here’s what’s different about it

A man walks past the location of a future Target store at the intersection of 17th and J streets in midtown Sacramento on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. The store is projected to open on April 15. dkim@sacbee.com

Target’s “small format” store in midtown Sacramento opened Thursday.

Months in the making, the store, at 17th and J streets, is the second small format store Target has opened in greater Sacramento, and the 21st in the region overall.

A typical Target measures 130,000 square feet or so. This one clocks in at just 23,000 square feet — but includes a Starbucks and a CVS pharmacy. It employs 50 workers.

The opening comes as the retail scene in Sacramento struggles to regain its footing after more than a year of COVID-19 stay-at-home orders. Although the region’s overall unemployment rate has fallen to 7.2% — down from a peak of 13.7% last spring — retail employment is still about 2,000 below pre-pandemic levels.

Major retailers have closed for good, including the Nordstrom and Sears stores at Arden Fair mall.

Target officials said the midtown store will hold a grand opening Sunday.