Newest Oak Park housing development brings $500,000 homes to the neighborhood

A new housing development in north Oak Park is featuring modern homes with simple, clean lines and price tags in the low $500,000 range.

Alli Construction of Sacramento finished the Alchemy development this past summer. Grounded, a real estate group with Keller Williams Sacramento, began marketing the homes this month. The homes were designed by Sage Architecture of Sacramento.

One of the nine houses in the infill project around 34th Street and 1st Avenue has already sold, said Heather Sparks, lead generation manager at Grounded.

The approximately 1,400-square-foot homes feature hardwood floors, two balconies, attached garages, quartz counters, stainless-steel Whirlpool appliances and landscaping with drought-tolerant plants. The video above gives a virtual tour of the homes.

Alchemy’s architecture may be new and modern, Sparks said, but the Grounded real estate group likes how the project fits in with the feel of Oak Park, one of Sacramento’s most established neighborhoods. The district is characterized by classic homes and longtime residents who share a strong sense of community.





“This classic district is defined by a strong sense of community, easy access to amenities and downtown, and modern homes seamlessly mingling with Victorians and California bungalows,” according to Grounded’s listing for Alchemy.

“We think of Alchemy as a fun complement to the classic architecture in North Oak Park and a great option for buyers who appreciate a clean, modern aesthetic with a ‘lock and go’ lifestyle,” Sparks added in an email response.

Modern, higher priced homes might not be the norm for Oak Park, but they are not without precedent, Sparks said.

For example, Oak Park Creatives by Indie Capital, at 2nd Avenue and 34th Street, has a similar feel to Alchemy, Sparks noted. Homes there have sold in the low $500,000 range. Nearby, Fourth Avenue Lofts, which is about 10 years old, has a modern vibe, too.

In addition, Sparks said, homes in the Broadway Triangle Bungalows have sold in the mid to upper $400,000s in the past year. Those homes, she said, “are new builds but have architecture that emulates bungalows found in the rest of the neighborhood.”

Oak Park appears to have more empty lots available, as well as large lots with small houses on them, to accommodate more infill developments like Alchemy.

In the future, Sparks said in the email, “there are opportunities for infill developers, nonprofits, and the city to create a variety of housing options in the neighborhood, both in terms of price and architecture style.”