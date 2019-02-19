Gavin Newsom lists his Marin County home for $5.995 million as he pivots to life in Sacramento

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has put his Marin County home on the market at $5.995 million.

In December, Newsom and his wife Jennifer Siebel Newsom bought a 12,000-square-foot, six-bedroom house in the Fair Oaks neighborhood of Sacramento for $3.7 million. The Newsoms and their four children are temporarily living in the governor’s mansion in downtown Sacramento until renovation of their new house near the American River is finished.

In 2011, the Newsoms purchased the Marin County property, 11 Rock Road, Kentfield, California, for $2.225 million, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The two-story, 4,014-square-foot mid-century modern house, with five bedrooms and six baths, sits atop 1.37 acres in Kent Woodlands with walls of glass for taking in views of the San Francisco skyline, the Bay and Mount Tamalpais.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Sacramento Bee

The listing calls the property “an architectural masterpiece by renowned Bay Area architect Worley K. Wong.”

The living room features a fireplace and a great room blends with an open kitchen that features a sizable center-island. The main level of the house boasts a family room with views and built-in office nook. The upper level offers five bedrooms on the same floor. The master suite has floor-to-ceiling windows, a walk-in closet, and bathroom with a free standing soaking tub with views.

Outdoors, there is generous deck space, covered gazebo for outdoor meals, an outdoor fire pit, pool and spa. Minimalist landscaping and lawns are framed by manicured hedges and olive trees and accented with meadow and coastal oaks.

Chelsea Ialeggio of Vanguard Properties is the listing agent.









