This Victorian home with spectacular Sacramento history is on the market for $1.2 million

An historic Queen Anne home built in the 1870s at the city limits of Sacramento has hit the market at $1.2 million.

Built by a Forty-Niner, the Victorian-style house at 8910 Folsom Boulevard sits just outside the city limits. The current owner renovated and restored the home, maintaining the unique architectural features and upgrading amenities for modern living.

“The magic starts the moment you walk onto the property and it feels like a secret garden,” the home’s current owner Catherine Decker said in a Coldwell Banker news release. “I wanted to modernize the home for today, while maintaining the charm and respecting the period architecture. My goal was reinvigorate this piece of California history so that it could be enjoyed for many years to come.”

The four-bedroom, two and half bathroom home sits on over two acres just east of the Sacramento. Four original stained-glass windows allows light to shine on the original wood floors and 11-foot ceilings. The home is tucked in a garden setting and features huge oak trees, mature citrus trees and lots of flowers. There are original outbuildings on the fully fenced property.

“Manlove spared no expense building this fancy farmhouse for his vast and experimental farm and ranch,” reads the listing on Zillow. “Newly refinished wood floors, brand new plumbing throughout the house and a new upstairs and downstairs split HVAC make this historic home an elegant and comfortable structure. Stained glass abounds throughout.”

Cara Ryan and Denise Dascallos, with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, are listing agents.

The house, known as Manlove Mansion, was built by Dr. William Stark Manlove, who left Virginia with a ship of supplies for miners during the California Gold Rush, according to Coldwell Banker representative Leah Wright. He settled in Sacramento and, after a brief stay in San Francisco, built the home in the same spot as it stands today.

Manlove lived in the house until his death in 1891. Not only a physician, he is known to be a prolific grower of experimental crops, such as fruits, nuts and was “among the first to realize the future of grape culture in this favored locality,” according to “An Illustrated History of Sacramento County” by Winfield J. Davis.

Manlove served as Sacramento County sheriff from 1858 to 1860. He also was seated on the governor’s viticulture commission.

Decker purchased the property with the intent to restore it to its former glory, Wright said in an email, and after two years of restoration “she is now ready to hand over the property to someone who wants a piece of California’s rich history.”

Wright said the owner believes the home would be perfect for many potential homebuyers, including “families with kids who can have adventures in the fenced-in property, artistic minded individuals that love the personality of the home, someone that loves the story in the home or a gardener who will love the mature trees, plentiful grounds and great outbuildings.”