See one of Napa Valley’s priciest homes atop a hill. It’s for sale at $22 million

Check out this Napa wine country estate perched on a hill on 21 acres A 12,795 square-foot compound atop a hill on 21 acres of land in St. Helena, in Napa Valley wine country, has just hit the market for $22 million. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A 12,795 square-foot compound atop a hill on 21 acres of land in St. Helena, in Napa Valley wine country, has just hit the market for $22 million.

A 12,795 square-foot compound atop a hill on 21 acres of land in Napa Valley has just hit the market for $22 million.

The most expensive piece of real estate for sale in the wine country?

Close.

The priciest listing in Sonoma and Napa Valley is a $22.5 million property on three acres with a 5,537 square-foot main home, according to Sotheby’s International Realty.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

However, the resort-style Round Hill Estate will get you more acreage and more than twice the amount of square footage. So there’s that.

The seven bedroom, nine bathroom and three half-bath hilltop retreat is located at 101 Rutherford Hill Road, St. Helena, California. It includes a 1,700 bottle wine cellar, an infinity edge pool with huge views of the valley floor and the Quintessa Vineyard, a fitness room and sauna, and 10-car motor court. The home also features two standalone guest houses and a mile-long private driveway with a cascading waterfall built into the retaining wall.

“From the spacious great room and outdoor kitchen that overlooks the sprawling Valley, to the enchanting rear forest courtyard for memorable entertaining, the compound effortlessly integrates the natural beauty of the region with a completely private, state-of-the-art home ,” according to the property listing.

The property was completed in 2014 by Deikel Real Estate Development, run by a local power couple specializing in interior design and architecture.





The Deikel home, which was inspired by the world-renowned Napa resort Auberge Du’ Solei, is listed by Compass agents Neal Ward and Nicole Needham.

“The masterpiece of the property is that it’s built up on this hill,” Needham told Forbes magazine. “You have this beautiful forest-like feel to it, but you also have this landscape of vineyard below you. The property is very unique for the valley to sort of be jutted up the way it is. There are very few residential homes on that hill, and this is the one that has that view.”