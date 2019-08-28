See the Sacramento County mansion that just hit market. It may set sale price record

Look inside one of the most expensive homes listed in Sacramento A Sierra Oaks Vista mansion just hit the market and could become the most expensive home ever sold in Sacramento County at $5.2 million. The house is at 601 Crocker Road, Sacramento. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A Sierra Oaks Vista mansion just hit the market and could become the most expensive home ever sold in Sacramento County at $5.2 million. The house is at 601 Crocker Road, Sacramento.

A Sierra Oaks Vista mansion just hit the market and could become the most expensive home ever sold in Sacramento County, at $5.2 million.

If the house at 601 Crocker Road, Sacramento, fetches that listing price, the sale would surpass another property in the same neighborhood that sold for $5 million.

The Crocker Road home is the highest-priced residential listing in Sacramento County.

Recently remodeled, the 10,000-square-foot home, with five bedrooms and five full baths, includes brand-new amenities, “giving the space a modern yet homey feel,” according to the listing.

Tiphanne Crowe with Dunnigan Realtors is the listing agent. The house went on the market Aug. 23, 2019. The seller, a commercial developer, is moving to Southern California, where his children are attending college, she said.

The house sits on just over an acre of land and boasts a 2,500-square-foot gym, a half-court indoor basketball room, a theater with a candy bar, a jacuzzi, sauna and steam room. Outdoors are a full tennis court, a track and a heated saltwater pool with a pool house.

Custom mosaic tiles, handmade by the same company used for the Bellagio and Wynn hotel-casinos in Las Vegas, unite the entire pool area and covered dining patio, according to Crowe.

There's a new $5.2 million dollar listing on the market in #Sacramento. If it sells at this level, it would be the highest priced residential sale ever in Sacramento County. https://t.co/OPKGdllzqe — Ryan Lundquist (@SacAppraiser) August 27, 2019

The price of the home reflects strong growth in the high-end residential market, Sacramento appraiser Ryan Lundquist said.

“The high-end market has been waking up in recent years and there is demand for high-caliber properties,” Lundquist said in an email response to The Bee. “It’s like we’re in a market of outliers, really, because we’re seeing some of the highest sales ever in the region. There has been strong growth in the million-dollar market, and part of this is stemming from local buyers and some of it is coming from the Bay Area. We’ve certainly seen an appetite for more contemporary homes emerging, too.”

Lundquist said million-dollar sales are up by 4 percent so far in the region for 2019. That includes an East Sacramento home that sold for $3.35 million, the highest price ever in that neck of the woods, and two “lofty sales” in Sierra Oaks Vista neighborhood.

At that price point, he added, there’s a lot of competition. His advice would be for sellers “to price it right if they want it to move.”