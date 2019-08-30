‘First time I’ve ever sold an island’: Agent lands Delta deal worth $1.195 million

Fly over Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta island on the market for $1.195 million An entire Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta island is for sale for $1.195 million. The Isleton island is nine-acres and has a working marina. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK An entire Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta island is for sale for $1.195 million. The Isleton island is nine-acres and has a working marina.

An entire Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta island is going for $1.195 million.

Tony Wood of KW Commercial is the listing agent for the nine-acre Brannan Island in Isleton, about one hour south of Sacramento.

“We are in the process of selling the property to a new owner,” he said Thursday while meeting on the island with the buyers to discuss operations and closing escrow.

The small channel Island can be found about one hour south of Sacramento in the Delta’s fresh-water Seven Miles Slough, in Sacramento County. The marina and resort have been in operation for more than 60 years.

Wood called the sale “unique.”

“Obviously, there’s lots of marinas (in the Delta), boating, fishing, hunting is huge, but this is a very rare, unique situation where you actually have a privately owned island surrounded by Delta water with a marina attached to it,” he said.

“In my 40-plus years of doing this work, this is the first time I’ve ever sold an island.”

The property, officially listed at 1200 West Brannan Island Road, offers a park-like setting with picnic areas, RV sites and year-round boating and sailing amenities. The buyers have plans to improve and enhance the property, Wood said. He did not disclose the name of the buyer.

“It’s really thrilling to see the new owners very excited about what they’re going to do with property and the improvements they’re going to make, and really make it probably what it was originally envisioned to be: a place for families to come and have recreation fishing, hunting and fun,” he added.

He said the new owners plan on “(enhancing) the facilities, such as rest rooms, shower rooms, possibly bringing in a club house, and those sorts of amenities to make it to where you can bring the family out for the day, bring out the boat, have barbecues ... and making it easy and accessible to people.”

Wood represented the seller Walnut Creek-based Owens Financial Group, a lender who took the property back in 2013.

“The Island consists of 150 slips available in sizes ranging from 28 inches to 50 inches slips, over 800 feet of side ties, and a well protected deep draft mooring with easy access to big water,” according to the realtor.com listing.