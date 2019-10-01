See it: Pro water skier’s unique resort along San Joaquin River listed for $3.95 million

SHARE COPY LINK

A 120-acre private resort along the banks of the San Joaquin River is on the market for $3.95 million.

Champion water skier John Eagal of Stockton and his wife Karen have owned the riverfront property, known as Eagal Lakes Resort, since 1992. The resort borders the San Joaquin River, off Lorenzen Road, just east of Tracy.

Karen said they are selling because they want to be able to see their children and grandchildren more often.

“We want to be able to travel,” she said.

The Central Valley resort began as a private water ski club with nature trails for school field trips. The Eagals first built a competition water-ski lake on the property.

John Eagal was a high school track star and college decathlete. After college, he returned to his passion for water skiing and opened Eagal Island Waterski school on the Delta. He went on to become a professional water skier, winning both state and regional championships as a three-event skier.

Now, Eagal Lakes Resort is a beehive of activity during its peak months from April through October.

While resort members come there to enjoy the water skiing, kayaking, windsurfing, sailing, swimming and paddle boarding on the 20-acre man-made lake, the property also hosts 5K and 10K marathons, triathlons, high school invitational cross country races, fishing tournaments, weddings and corporate retreats.

One side of the lake is dedicated to water skiing with a competitive slalom course, and there’s a lakeside bar and bistro.

Also on the property are miles of riparian trails for biking, walking and running. In addition, there’s a 13-acre catch-and-release bass lake and adjacent areas for fishing and camping and experiencing the local wildlife.

Sandy beaches and tree-lined shores run along a mile of river frontage. The resort also features an outdoor horseshoe pit, disc golf course and basketball and sand volleyball courts.

The resort’s main building is 3,600 square feet, with restrooms and office space. Karen Eagal said there are plans and permits for an additional 3,000-square-foot hospitality room with a seating capacity of 200 and a full catering kitchen and bar. A second, 7,500-square-foot building that will overlook the bass lake is permitted and a raised pad has already been completed, according to the listing.

There’s also a “Tuscan outdoor pavilion” on the San Joaquin River with a 25-foot bar, dance floor and seating for up to 500 people on the lawn areas. This serves as a venue for beach weddings, corporate retreats, family reunions and other events.

In addition to all of that, agencies use an area of the property for police, SWAT and K-9 unit training, Karen Eagal said.

There are about 200 resort members who belong to Eagal Lakes Resort.

“The property is so large it never feels crowded,” Karen Eagal said.

The price of the unique riverfront property was reduced by $1 million over the summer, according to realtor.com.

Before they bought the land in 1992 and built the resort, the land was used for growing carrots, Karen Eagal said.

“With more than a mile of frontage on the beautiful San Joaquin River, this unique property is turnkey for continued operation as a resort and corporate retreat, or could be recast as a private estate thanks to a host of building permits that have been grandfathered in as well as pre-1914 riparian water rights,” according to the listing.

“It’s one of a kind,” Karen Eagal said. “It’s unique property, that’s the thing.”

Terry Hundemer of The Chickering Company is the listing agent.