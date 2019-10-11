Inside 73-acre $2.95 million Lodi equestrian estate packed with possibility

SHARE COPY LINK

A luxury equestrian estate spanning 73 acres in the middle of the flourishing Lodi wine region has hit the market at a reduced price.

Known as Trinity Ranch South, the property at 15944 E. Kettleman Lane is designed as a world-class horse facility, but the listing agent believes it has potential beyond horses and cows.

“It would be perfect for a vineyard and winery, event center, purebred cattle ranch, or orchard,” the listing reads.

Sandy Ballou, co-listing agent with Bruce Renfrew of California Outdoor Properites, said the property is “pretty unique” with its luxury house, modern facilities and possibilities.

“Trinity Ranch South is a rare jewel that could go in many directions,” according to the the listing.

The property is selling for $2.995 million, a million dollars less than earlier this year. Ballou said the seller shaved about 50 acres off the offering and slashed the listing price from $3.995 million.

The three bedroom, three bath main residence has an open floor plan and gourmet kitchen spread over 4,000 square feet of living space. Outside, there’s a pool and patio, attractive landscaping, manicured paddocks and pastures. The living room, kitchen and great room all open up to the pool and patio. There is also stunning landscaping, manicured paddocks and pastures.

Trinity Ranch South is powered by solar and grid energy, as well as a 60 kilowatt backup generator.

The equestrian facilities include a main barn with a tack room, office, bathroom and wash rack. There is an additional foaling barn with four 24-by-24 foot stalls. With 29 stalls in all, the ranch also has two outside arenas, as well as cattle handling facilities.

There is a full veterinary room with an X-ray machine and roll-up doors for easy access.