Price for this Auburn estate overlooking roaring river below cut to $5.9 million

The price of a remarkable estate overlooking the roaring Bear River near Auburn has been reduced to $5.9 million, according to the official listing.

The 10,000-square-foot home at 11391 Overhill Drive, off Highway 49 in Placer County, hit the market earlier this year at $7.9 million.

The property, which was featured in a Sacramento Bee article in August, is perched on 150 acres offering views of the river below from nearly every room. The property’s entire north boundary is the Bear River, said Bruce Renfrew of California Outdoor Properties, who is the co-listing agent with Sandy Ballou.

Silicon Valley businessman Andy Laursen, who now lives in Oregon, is selling the home. He’s left behind a legacy of land preservation, charity work and a party house in Placer County.

The main residence comes with five bedrooms and 11 baths, including a master suite, a full wine cellar, a movie theater, a gym, a third-floor office suite and bonus rooms⁠—but at the center of the compound is an incredible entertainment venue that’s been dubbed “The Barn.”

The Barn, a 4,800-square-foot building, comes with a full commercial quality kitchen, a nightclub-level, 12,000-watt sound system, a 24-channel digital mixing board, disco-style lighting system, dance floor, bar and lounge. It is designed with a patio that overlooks a pool, waterfall and pond. A spiral staircase takes guest to the top of the facility, where there are two full bedroom-and-bathroom suites.

“The nightclub is pretty cool,” Laursen told The Bee in August. “I play drums and many stringed instruments, so it was a great practice facility as well as party venue.”