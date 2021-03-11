Built in 1900, renovated midtown Sacramento home of Vlade Divac sold for $1.5 million

The classic midtown Sacramento home of former Kings general manager Vlade Divac has sold for $1.5 million, according to realtor.com.

Built in 1900, the charming three-bedroom, three-bath residence at 2017 T St. spans 3,371 square feet.

A local real estate broker bought the home, which was originally listed at $1.65 million.

“I’m excited to have the house,” said the home’s new owner, Luis Vega, owner/broker of Mx Realty Associates, who plans to live there.

Jose Vega of Mx Realty Associates represented the buyer, his brother..

Divac and his wife Anna renovated the single-family residence in Poverty Ridge to include a classic facade with a modern interior while keeping its original character and historic detail, according to Nev Kordic, the listing agent with Coldwell Banker Realty who represented the sellers.

“The owners have paid attention to period details while bringing modern functionality and style” to the house, according to the listing.

The home has high ceilings—after all, Divac himself is 7-foot-1— and a large island in the kitchen. There is a two-car garage and additional gated parking accessible by the alley, features that were made possible by acquiring adjacent parcels and are somewhat unique in a midtown Sacramento home.

“It’s a wonderful place,” Kordic told The Bee in January shortly after the property hit the market. “They did a wonderful job remodeling it.”

Divac was promoted to Sacramento Kings’ vice president of basketball operations and general manager in August 2015. Almost exactly five years later, in August 2020, he stepped down from the front office role and left the organization. The former NBA player was elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2019.

The home had previously sold for $910,000 in 2018, according to records.

“I hope (the buyer) enjoys the house as much as Vlade and Anna did,” Kordic told The Bee on Thursday.

The residence is the former home of the MacDonald Plumbing, Heating and Air family, she said.

The transaction closed March 9 after almost 100 days on the market, according to realtor.com.