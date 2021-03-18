Granite Bay fairy-tale castle, listed at $28 million, still available after auction

A 15,440-square-foot, fairy-tale castle in Granite Bay on nearly 5 acres of land — listed at $28 million — did not sell in an auction that ended Wednesday, according to Spark Auction.

The 10-bedroom, 21 bath home at 8300 Moss Court sits across from the tony Los Lagos community about 24 miles northeast of downtown Sacramento.

“The property did not sell and is still available for sale,” Mike Russo, founder of Spark Auction, said in a reply to an email inquiry.

The Sacramento Bee first reported when the property became available in May 2020.

The estate, which features large lakes, charming bridges, exotic waterfowl, soaring fountains and pristine gardens, is by far the highest-priced listing in the Sacramento region.

“Swan Lakes Castle provides a unique luxury experience that is difficult to replicate anywhere else,” according to the auction site’s listing.

The residence also features vaulted ceilings, a wine cellar, fitness center, 10-car garage and balconies that overlook an interior courtyard from every level.

The property has been used by members of the exclusive Swan Lakes Castle Club, who used the high-end venue for events such as corporate retreats, birthday parties, family gatherings and weddings.

Some of the highest-profile businesses in the world have held events at the castle, Vadim Eidemiller, a Sacramento broker representing the property, told the Bee before the auction in January 2021. He wouldn’t disclose the names of those companies.

Eidemiller did not immediately return phone calls and text messages for a comment on the auction.

The property is zoned as residential-agricultural, so “there are lots of applications,” including use as a family estate or retreat, Eidemiller said previously.

While some work is ongoing at the castle, the property and its amenities are turn-key.

The property was originally a “luxury fishing and entertainment” sanctuary — dubbed “Ponds at Granite Bay” — owned by entrepreneur Gary Cino, founder of the 98 Cent Clearance Center chain, according to a 2008 Sacramento Bee article.

The estate last sold on Jan 10, 2019, for $2.2 million, according to public records.

The current owners spared no expense in improving Swan Lakes Castle, The Bee reported in May. One of the improvements was a swimming pool..

“Inspired by the grandeur of European royalty, Swan Lake Castle will enthrall you with its old world craftsmanship and beauty,” the property listing stated. “Surrounded by a park like setting including ponds, trees and aquatic life, its immaculate manicured grounds creates fairy-tale setting. The surrounding grounds feature luxurious and pristine gardens, landscaped ponds and water ways filled with exotic water fowls. Surely, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”