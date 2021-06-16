This resort-style Wilton home with lazy river, pool, zipline sold for $2.75 million

A 6,352-square-foot estate in Wilton, California, with a resort-style backyard that includes a lazy river, waterslide, waterfall and large swimming pool sold Tuesday for $2.75 million.

The home was listed for $2.8 million. The selling price is among the highest ever for a residential property in Wilton. Wilton is about a half-hour’s drive from Sacramento, and east of Elk Grove.

The five-bedroom, five-bath residence sits on 20 acres. The interior of the home, located at 12500 Simpson Ranch Court, is elegant and designed for entertaining, as well. There are five en-suite bedrooms, a home office, theater room with seating for 11 and a 900-square-foot game room with a wet bar.

But the backyard is the main attraction. Among its features:

A 355-foot lazy river winding under palm trees.

A 3,200-square-foot solar-heated pool with huge Cabo shelves for tanning and kids’ play.

A 22-foot waterslide built into a huge waterfall.

Bridges leading to a center island.

A 350-foot zipline with a raised platform.

A sunken kitchen under a thatched roof with swim-up seating.

A firepit.

Numerous hammocks for chilling in the shade.

Kathi Jobson and Nick Sadek, both of Nick Sadek Sotheby’s International Realty, represented the buyer and seller, respectively.

While the tremendous backyard brought strong interest in the property — there was a waiting list of potential buyers while the sale was pending — Jobson said that was not the only selling point.

“The house is really nice inside, too,” she said, “Like when you walk in, it has that really high ceiling and then you look out onto that pool. And it’s on 20 acres, and when you think of Wilton, you think ‘flat,’ but literally from this place — because it sits in the very back of the cul de sac it sits up — you have really beautiful vista views, you can see El Dorado Hills. You just look around and its just gorgeous.”

The Wilton estate’s seller, who works in the construction industry, is moving out of the state, according to the listing agents. The new owner is a businessman from El Dorado Hills who is moving closer to his daughter and grandchildren.

“I’m not surprised at all this one sold and commanded a high price,” Ryan Lundquist, a Sacramento appraiser and real estate analyst, said in an email. “It really did represent the perfect pandemic paradise with acreage, space, privacy, and a yard that felt like a resort.”

In Wilton, nearly one out of every five sales since 2020 has been above $1 million, Lundquist told the Sacramento Bee when the home hit the market in March 2021. But only three residential sales had ever surpassed the $2 million price point in the community. The highest price ever was a large estate on more than 100 acres that sold in 2005 for $3.84 million, he said.