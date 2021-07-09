See it: Kelly Clarkson sells jaw-dropping Tennessee waterfront home for $6 million

After four years, Kelly Clarkson has finally sold her waterfront mansion in Hendersonville, Tennessee.

The entertainer sold the spectacular seven-bedroom, 11-bath home that spans 20,000 square feet for $6.3 million.

The original asking price was $8.75 million in 2017, and the most recent reduction cut the listing price to $6.95 million. She reportedly bought the home, which sits on Old Hickory Lake, for $2.8 million in 2013.

The Sacramento Bee wrote about the Tennessee manor, which sits on four acres 25 miles up the Cumberland River from Nashville, in 2019 after she moved to California.

“Not only is the house beautiful, but its setting is the star of the show,” wrote TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

The house is stunning, beginning with the entry into a grand foyer with soaring double staircases. The large master suite comes with a seating area in front of a fireplace and a gorgeous master bath. The home features a family room, movie theater and a children’s room with four built-in bunk beds and a large play area. There is a billiards room, additional living/family rooms, large gym, office and an elevator.

She bought the mansion 10 years after winning “American Idol” back in 2002. She then went on a meteoric rise to stardom. This year, Clarkson faced the challenges of a divorce, but on the flip side her Emmy-winning TV talk show “The Kelly Clarkson Show” is flying high, set to take over the time slot of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” when it stops production in 2022.

Kelly recently purchased a $5.4 million home in the Toluca Lake area of Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Jack Miller of Parks Realty was the listing agent for Kelly’s lake home sale.