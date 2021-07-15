Historic hotel-residence in Auburn with stunning views listed at $2.5 million. See it

The historical Park Victorian boutique hotel, which sits on six acres on a hill in the heart of Auburn, has hit the market for $2.5 million, according to The Alfano Group brokerage firm.

“The elegant Victorian residence offers unparalleled craftsmanship and old world charm,” according to the property listing.

The original owner of 19th-century home was Edmund Snowden, according to the hotel’s history page. Snowden was the town pharmacist and dabbled in real estate development. The house was built in 1896, according to the listing.

Kelly Cunningham and Sam Hales bought the place in 2016 and soon began renovation of the home with attention to period details. Cunningham called it a “restored Victorian with a modern edge.”

The property at 195 Park Street has “unrivaled views of old town and the valley,” she added.

The acreage is zoned both commercial and residential, offering a buyer the opportunity for future development. The property currently operates as a boutique hotel, and Cunningham will include the business in the sale, although she said the entire place could also be used as a private family residence.

Cunningham told the Sacramento Bee in an emailed response to questions that “it’s likely the place will be sold as a business, but we expect them to operate as the owners vs. hire someone to run it. It is ideal to both live (on the property) and run the business.

“There is a second home on the property that is perfect for an owner to live while guests rent out the rooms,” she added.

The hotel is thriving, she said.

“We survived the pandemic and with the rising popularity of smaller weddings and events, we were a venue of choice,” she said.

Each of the six bedrooms in the hotel has its own en-suite bathroom. The main residence spans 2,640 square feet with seven bathrooms.

After entering through a stained glass front door, there’s a chef’s kitchen down the hallway.

“Luxury finishes and high-end appliances brings the two worlds together,” the listing states.

Cunningham said an investor and her business partner both have decided to move on to other projects, which prompted the listing.

“We hope that someone wants to continue this Park Victorian story as the building has a long history in Auburn and means a lot to the community,” she added.

Anthony Alfano of The Alfano Group Inc. is the listing agent. He said he enjoys his role in marketing historical property like the Park Victorian.

“Selling unique properties with their own character and charm is very intriguing,” Alfano said in an email. “It is truly an art in itself. We spend the time to illustrate the story from multiple perspectives. The intro is built around the seller’s perspective and experience with the property, the core is the property itself and the attributes that make it distinctive, and the conclusion is the vision ahead for the new buyer. The Park Victorian is a fascinating part of Auburn’s history dating back to its original construction date of 1896. I am just honored to help facilitate the passing of a beautiful torch to a new owner.”

Cunningham recently sold another stunning and historical property in the Auburn area. A marvelously designed mid-century modern home at 2301 Manhattan Bar Road with fantastic views of Folsom Lake and the North Fork of the American River sold for $1.35 million in December 2020, according to realtor.com. The Bee wrote about the Carter Sparks-designed house when it hit the market in October 2020. Alfano represented the seller in that deal, too.