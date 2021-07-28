Real Estate News

Interactive map shows how high rents have gotten in every Sacramento-area ZIP code

Significant rent increases have returned to the Sacramento region after a brief reprieve during the height of the pandemic.

Notably, significant increases in the median rent have been seen outside Sacramento’s urban central city core. In fact, two ZIP codes covering much of downtown and midtown have seen drops in the median rent since last year.

This interactive maps shows just how much rents have changed since June 2020.

Ryan Lillis is the Assistant Managing Editor of The Sacramento Bee. He has been a journalist at The Bee since 2006 and previously covered crime, City Hall, wildfires and the Central Valley. A native of upstate New York, he is a graduate of the UC Berkeley School of Journalism.
