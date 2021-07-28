Real Estate News
Interactive map shows how high rents have gotten in every Sacramento-area ZIP code
Significant rent increases have returned to the Sacramento region after a brief reprieve during the height of the pandemic.
Notably, significant increases in the median rent have been seen outside Sacramento’s urban central city core. In fact, two ZIP codes covering much of downtown and midtown have seen drops in the median rent since last year.
This interactive maps shows just how much rents have changed since June 2020.
