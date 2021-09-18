These are the top Sacramento-area ZIP codes home shoppers targeted in August

The Sacramento housing market experienced a .3% increase in sales of single-family homes in August 2021, according to the Sacramento Association of Realtors. A total of 1,579 homes were sold in August after being on the market for an average of 15 days, compared to 1,574 homes sold in July 2021 in an average of 12 days.

This is all while Sacramento’s single-family home prices increased by 1% to match a median total of $515,000, compared to July 2021’s $510,000 median buying price. But only one year ago, 1,560 single-family homes were sold in Sacramento at a median sale price of $425,000.

In short: Sacramento homes are becoming more popular and in return, they are getting more expensive. The Sacramento Association of Realtors compiled a list of the number of homes sold by ZIP code in Sacramento. Below is a list of the top seven Sacramento-area ZIP codes that saw the most single-family houses sold in August 2021.

Elk Grove 95757

Houses sold: 75

Median sales price: $560,000

Named after the Elk Grove Hotel, the city of Elk Grove is located about 15 miles southeast of Sacramento and the Sacramento International Airport is located approximately 26 miles north of Elk Grove.

The city offers a variety of homes from starter homes to ranch estates. The family-oriented city is also known for its award-winning school district, many locally-owned restaurants, its parks and more.

Folsom 95630

Houses sold: 74

Median sales price: $775,000

If you are looking for live music, exhibits or cultural events, you’ll find them in Folsom.

Known for its highly-ranked schools, low crime rate, natural amenities and abundant recreational opportunities, Folsom is a full-service city. Nestled at the base of the Sierra Nevada foothills, Folsom offers numerous outdoor activities at Folsom Lake and Lake Natoma.

Carmichael 95608

Houses sold: 68

Median sales price: $607,500

Carmichael is a vibrant yet quiet suburb in Sacramento County. It’s located near the American River, Ancil Hoffman Park and bike trails. The city is also home to one of only two regional libraries in Sacramento County.

Fair Oaks 95628

Houses sold: 64

Median sales price: $633,000

Less than 30 minutes east of downtown is the quaint and charming area of Fair Oaks. Located right along the American River means that the outdoors is a popular attraction. The small-town vibe of Fair Oaks is apparent in its open space for sports, family picnics and recreation and special events.

North Natomas 95835

Houses sold: 52

Median sales price: $575,000

Resting just 10 minutes from downtown, North Natomas offers a suburban vibrant feel through its shopping centers and parks. Stretch your legs at North Natomas Regional Park, find a bike path at North Natomas Community Park or catch a view of the water at the Tanzanite Community Park.

Rancho Cordova 95670

Houses sold: 51

Median sales price: $473,000

Located only 12 miles east of downtown and 25 minutes from the Sacramento International Airport, Rancho Cordova is noted to have a dense suburban feel. Located along a six-mile stretch of the American River, Rancho Cordova has a buzzing art scene and 26 miles of bike and pedestrian trails and 70 acres of creek channels and tributaries.

Antelope 95843

Houses sold: 50

Median sales price: $486,500

Antelope is a suburban community northeast of Sacramento and near Citrus Heights. Antelope offers wide boulevards and wooded areas. Nearby parks include Tetotom Park, Pokelma Park and Lone Oak Park.