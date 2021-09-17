Your Sacramento CA weekend guide: Food, comedy, live music and PorchFest returns

Crowds showed up for the 2017 PorchFest, a Midtown event that has local artists performing on porches near the intersection of 21st and I streets.

Sacramento is buzzing with things to do. And as the last remnants of summer heat continue, prepare to enjoy a fun-filled weekend outdoors. Or catch a break from the heat and venture indoors for a good laugh or a stroll around the museum.

Then, as the weekend nears an end, volunteer your time and feed the unhoused patrons of Sacramento.

Here’s a list of fun things to do in Sacramento this weekend.

Friday

Sacramento Comedy Spot

If you like hip hop and improv, visit Sacramento Comedy Spot for a freestyle rap show. The three-member cast of Masters of Rap Improv is given a one-word suggestion from an audience member to inspire a freestyle rap, then the group performs improvised scenes based on the rap.

Cost: $8

Stay after for YOU! The Musical, a completely improvised musical based on the audience’s suggestion. The 60-minute performance features a full story where everything is made up on the spot including lyrics, music and dancing.

Cost: $12

Saturday

Hagan Community Dog Park

Join the Cordova Recreation and Park District for an interactive, fun-filled day designed especially for dogs and the people who love them. Doggie Day in the Park is set to kick off at noon at the Hagan Community Dog Park.

The event will feature informational booths, a pup crawl and contests and prizes.

Cost: free

Saturday

Fair Oaks Park

Prepare to enjoy live music, food, drinks and more at the Fair Oaks Recreation and Park District’s 16th annual Fair Oaks Festival. This year’s day-long event will feature pop-up events in the Village of Fair Oaks at the Fair Oaks.

The fun starts at 7:30 a.m. with a pancake breakfast at the Grange in Orangevale. The main festival, which starts at 3 p.m. and ends at 8 p.m., is set to take place at Fair Oaks Park.

For those not ready to join in-person festivities, a large portion of the event will be available for live streaming.

Cost: free

Pancake breakfast location: 5807 Walnut Ave., Orangevale

Saturday, Sept. 18 to Sunday, September 19

2115 Sixth St., Sacramento

Enjoy Louisiana food, music and fun at the 2021 Crawfish and Catfish Festival. Alligator, frog legs, gumbos, jambalaya and more are set to be available at the all-day event at Southside Park.

Tickets may be used for either day of the event.

Cost:$15

Saturday

1000 Garden Highway, Sacramento

Get ready to celebrate 27 years of great beer at the 2021 California Brewers Festival. Set to kick off at 1 p.m. and run until 4 p.m, the event will raise funds for local children’s charities.

Enjoy beer and wine, food, a live DJ and more at Discovery Park.

Cost: $0 to $95

Saturday

1020 O St., Sacramento

Spend the day at the Smithsonian Magazine Museum Day at the California Museum’s celebration of the return of the nation’s history, arts and culture. Enjoy self-guided tours, docent-led tours, crafts and a scavenger hunt.

Advance registration is required to attend.

Cost: free

Saturday

William B. Pond Recreation Area

The American River Parkway Foundation is set to present the American River Clean Up, the largest annual clean-up event in conjunction with the California Coastal Commission. Volunteer to remove debris from multiple areas along the river.

Registration at a specific clean-up location is required. The event will start at 9 a.m. and end at noon.

Cost: free

Saturday, Sept. 18







Join Sac Porchfest for a free, community focused afternoon of local music and comedy in midtown. Artists are set to preform throughout the afternoon starting at 1 p.m. on porch “stages” in the Boulevard Park neighborhood, near the intersection of I Street and 21 Street.







Bring your own food and drink or support neighboring businesses.







Cost: free

Sunday

200 Richards Blvd, Sacramento

Join Sacramento charity organization Gratitude in Motion and volunteer to help the homeless. The event, which starts at 4 p.m. and ends at 7 p.m., will offer food and clothes to unhoused patrons in Sacramento.

Cost: free