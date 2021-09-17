Entertainment
Your Sacramento CA weekend guide: Food, comedy, live music and PorchFest returns
Sacramento is buzzing with things to do. And as the last remnants of summer heat continue, prepare to enjoy a fun-filled weekend outdoors. Or catch a break from the heat and venture indoors for a good laugh or a stroll around the museum.
Then, as the weekend nears an end, volunteer your time and feed the unhoused patrons of Sacramento.
Here’s a list of fun things to do in Sacramento this weekend.
Catch a show at Sacramento Comedy Spot
Friday
Sacramento Comedy Spot
If you like hip hop and improv, visit Sacramento Comedy Spot for a freestyle rap show. The three-member cast of Masters of Rap Improv is given a one-word suggestion from an audience member to inspire a freestyle rap, then the group performs improvised scenes based on the rap.
Cost: $8
Stay after for YOU! The Musical, a completely improvised musical based on the audience’s suggestion. The 60-minute performance features a full story where everything is made up on the spot including lyrics, music and dancing.
Cost: $12
Spend the day at Hagan Community Dog Park
Saturday
Hagan Community Dog Park
Join the Cordova Recreation and Park District for an interactive, fun-filled day designed especially for dogs and the people who love them. Doggie Day in the Park is set to kick off at noon at the Hagan Community Dog Park.
The event will feature informational booths, a pup crawl and contests and prizes.
Cost: free
Celebrate the 16th annual Fair Oaks Chicken Festival
Saturday
Fair Oaks Park
Prepare to enjoy live music, food, drinks and more at the Fair Oaks Recreation and Park District’s 16th annual Fair Oaks Festival. This year’s day-long event will feature pop-up events in the Village of Fair Oaks at the Fair Oaks.
The fun starts at 7:30 a.m. with a pancake breakfast at the Grange in Orangevale. The main festival, which starts at 3 p.m. and ends at 8 p.m., is set to take place at Fair Oaks Park.
For those not ready to join in-person festivities, a large portion of the event will be available for live streaming.
Cost: free
Pancake breakfast location: 5807 Walnut Ave., Orangevale
Get your fingers greasy at the 2021 Crawfish and Catfish Festival
Saturday, Sept. 18 to Sunday, September 19
2115 Sixth St., Sacramento
Enjoy Louisiana food, music and fun at the 2021 Crawfish and Catfish Festival. Alligator, frog legs, gumbos, jambalaya and more are set to be available at the all-day event at Southside Park.
Tickets may be used for either day of the event.
Cost:$15
Raise a glass at the 2021 California Brewers Festival
Saturday
1000 Garden Highway, Sacramento
Get ready to celebrate 27 years of great beer at the 2021 California Brewers Festival. Set to kick off at 1 p.m. and run until 4 p.m, the event will raise funds for local children’s charities.
Enjoy beer and wine, food, a live DJ and more at Discovery Park.
Cost: $0 to $95
Take a stroll at the California Museum
Saturday
1020 O St., Sacramento
Spend the day at the Smithsonian Magazine Museum Day at the California Museum’s celebration of the return of the nation’s history, arts and culture. Enjoy self-guided tours, docent-led tours, crafts and a scavenger hunt.
Advance registration is required to attend.
Cost: free
Volunteer at the Great American River Clean Up
Saturday
William B. Pond Recreation Area
The American River Parkway Foundation is set to present the American River Clean Up, the largest annual clean-up event in conjunction with the California Coastal Commission. Volunteer to remove debris from multiple areas along the river.
Registration at a specific clean-up location is required. The event will start at 9 a.m. and end at noon.
Cost: free
Feed Sacramento’s homeless
Sunday
200 Richards Blvd, Sacramento
Join Sacramento charity organization Gratitude in Motion and volunteer to help the homeless. The event, which starts at 4 p.m. and ends at 7 p.m., will offer food and clothes to unhoused patrons in Sacramento.
Cost: free
