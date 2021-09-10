Fall is coming. Here are 7 scenic Sacramento adventures to tackle this upcoming season

Read Next

In Showtime's "American Rust," Jeff Daniels plays Del Harris, the police chief in an all but dead western Pennsylvasnia steel town (the fictional Buell). A red light goes off in my head when anyone begins a title with the word "American," as though it promises to tell us something especially definitive about Who We Are, and why our rust, in this case, might be qualitatively different from Canadian, Chinese or Chilean rust. Perhaps I am just tired of American mythmaking.

The 2009 novel on which the series is based, the first by Philipp Meyer, was positively reviewed, won this paper's prize for debut fiction and landed him on the New Yorker's "20 under 40" list of writers to watch. (His Texas-set second novel, "The Son," a Pulitzer Prize finalist, was adapted as a 2017 TV series with Pierce Brosnan.) With a nip here and a tuck there, its plot might have served for a Depression-era Warner Bros. B-picture, but it reads well — an intimate book with big ambitions.