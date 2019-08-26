This 1,800-acre stretch of rare, undeveloped land in Silicon Valley is for sale at $20 million

Walk onto rare 1,800 acres of undeveloped land in Silicon Valley up for sale, feel miles from civilization A single block of 1,860 acres near Morgan Hill, CA, the Tilton Ranch, has just hit the market for $20 million after being in the same family since 1916. The undeveloped ranch land is 20 miles south of the center of Silicon Valley in the Bay Area Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A single block of 1,860 acres near Morgan Hill, CA, the Tilton Ranch, has just hit the market for $20 million after being in the same family since 1916. The undeveloped ranch land is 20 miles south of the center of Silicon Valley in the Bay Area

An undeveloped block of 1,860 acres near Morgan Hill, known as the Tilton Ranch, has just hit the market for $20 million.

The ranch land, which is 20 miles south of San Jose, the center of Silicon Valley, lies unimproved except for its hay fields and a 60-acre lease to the Coyote Valley Sporting Clays business, according to the listing.

Bill McDavid of Hall and Hall is the listing agent for the property. McDavid could not immediately be reached for comment.

The land is perched on the east slope of a former Mexican land grant titled Rancho Las Uvas, between the Chesbro, Anderson, Calero and Uvas reservoirs. The open land that overlooks Morgan Hill and the Santa Clara Valley gives the impression of being far from the congestion of the Bay Area.

The rolling hills of grass, punctuated with oak trees and numerous water springs, is covered by the Williamson Act, a law that gives land owners property tax relief in exchange for an agreement that the land will not be developed for a certain number of years.

Tilton Ranch has been in the same family since 1916, according to an article by SFGate.

“Being agriculturally minded people they like the ranch the way it is and wish it could stay that way,” Dave Johnson, who works for Hall and Hall, told the SFGate website. “While it’s zoned for residential, it’s not zoned for high density residential.”

The property borders open space. To the north lies Coyote Valley Open Space Preserve, and to the west are thousands of acres of private and state ranches, forest and a park that run 15 miles through the Santa Cruz Mountains.

The southern border’s serpentine bunchgrass hills serve as habitat of the endangered Bay checkerspot butterfly, according to Hall and Hall.