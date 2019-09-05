What sparked the deadly California dive boat fire? The boat’s designer has a theory

Video shows living conditions aboard dive boat Conception in 2018 A man who was part of a diving team has posted a January 2018 video from aboard the boat Conception to show what the living space looked like. The dive boat caught fire off the Channel Islands near Santa Barbara on September 2, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A man who was part of a diving team has posted a January 2018 video from aboard the boat Conception to show what the living space looked like. The dive boat caught fire off the Channel Islands near Santa Barbara on September 2, 2019.

In the aftermath of the deadly dive boat fire that killed 34 people early on Labor Day off the Channel Islands, theories have begun to emerge about how the fire started.

One crew member told rescuer Shirley Hansen that he thought the fire may have sparked from a phone and camera charging station in the galley, the Los Angeles Times reported. Roy Hauser, who designed the Conception, told the Times that a lithium battery charger may have started the blaze.

“This happened in the belly of the boat,” Hauser told the newspaper. “Those people did not have a chance to get out: From stem to stern, that boat was burning.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the boat fire, NTSB member Jennifer Homendy said in a Tuesday afternoon news conference. Homendy said that the agency usually issues a preliminary report within about 10 days, but a final report could take more than a year to compile.

On Wednesday, authorities announced that they had recovered the bodies of 33 victims, with one still missing and presumed dead.

Thirty-nine people were aboard the boat — 33 passengers and six crew members. Five crew members escaped and were the only people believed to have survived.

The remains of the victims were taken to the Santa Barbara County Coroner’s Office to begin the process of identifying the bodies, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Coast Guard Capt. Jason Neubauer said during a Wednesday news conference that four of the five surviving crew members have been tested for alcohol. Drug testing has also been conducted on all five crew members.

The results of the alcohol tests came back negative, and the drug test results are still pending, Homendy said Wednesday. She added that the one crew member who wasn’t tested for alcohol was being taken to the hospital at that time.

The Conception was owned by the Santa Barbara-based Truth Aquatics. A representative for Truth Aquatics confirmed to The Tribune on Wednesday that the company has canceled all upcoming dive trips out of respect for the victims. Information was not available regarding when the company plans to resume trips.

A public vigil is being planned for the victims, Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman Mike Eliason said in a tweet. The vigil will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Chase Palm Park, 323 E. Cabrillo Blvd. in Santa Barbara.