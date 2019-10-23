Blackouts set for Northern California. PG&E announces major shutoff starting this afternoon

PG&E Corp. said the next round of blackouts will begin in Northern California Wednesday afternoon.

The troubled utility, citing forecasts of dangerous winds, said it will cut power to approximately 179,000 households and businesses in the Sierra foothills and Bay Area. Pacific Gas and Electric Co. has been warning about the power shutoff since Monday.

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for much of Northern and Central California.

The size of the “public safety power shutoff,” the second big deliberate blackout this month, has been dialed back slightly. It was originally targeting 209,000 customers.

Strong winds in the forecast today & tomorrow could create localized power outages. Here are some tips to help you if your power goes out. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/CkUiZds05l — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) October 23, 2019

The shutoffs were set to begin at 2 p.m. in the foothills, an hour later in the North Bay and 1 a.m. Thursday in parts of San Mateo and Kern counties. The utility said it believes it can restore power to “the vast majority of customers within 48 hours after the weather has passed.” The winds are expected to ease off Thursday afternoon in the foothills and Bay Area and Friday afternoon in Kern County.

PG&E, driven into bankruptcy by billions in wildfire damages from 2017 and 2018, has become aggressive about shutting off power to portions of its grid when high winds kick up. Earlier this month it cut power to 738,000 customers for parts of four days, triggering a storm of criticism from Gov. Gavin Newsom and others that the utility went overboard in blacking out such a wide area.

The outage caught many Northern California residents off guard. PG&E apologized for communications failures with customers and pledged to do better.

Chris Slater, who lives with family in the hills outside of Grass Valley, said the utility company is “going over the top” in its notifications this week.

Map of PG&E Safety shutoffs Areas where PG&E anticipates public safety power shutoffs on Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 23-24: Source: PG&E

“There is plenty of notice this is happening,” he said. He said he has gotten text, email and phone alerts. He’s even heard radio alerts.

The Slater family has a generator that will run their TV, internet, lights and water. Slater said he prefers the inconvenience of a power outage to the possibility of a utility-caused wildfire, but said, “it feels like we shouldn’t have to choose.”

PG&E executives defended the blackout, citing evidence of wind-damaged equipment, and said they believe their decision probably prevented another big fire. But they apologized for a crashed website and an overwhelmed call center, and said they would do better the next time.

In addition, the company brushed aside a demand by Newsom to reimburse customers for spoiled food and other losses. Spokeswoman Lynsey Paulo said reimbursing customers would further complicate the utility’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy case.

The latest blackout will hit 17 counties: Alpine, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, El Dorado, Kern, Lake, Mendocino, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, San Mateo, Sierra, Sonoma, Tehama and Yuba.

PG&E said it will open “community resource centers” at 8 a.m. Thursday for customers to get bottled water, charge their cell phones and cool off in the air conditioning. Each center can accomodate 100 people. The centers will be open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day until power is restored. The locations:

Bear Valley: Bear Valley Transportation Center, 132 Bear Valley Rd.

Jackson: St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Parish, 11361 Prospect Drive

Pioneer: Mace Meadows Golf Course, 26570 Fairway Drive

Chico: Costco, 2100 Martin Luther King Parkway

Magalia: Strip Mall, 14144 Lakeridge Court

Oroville: Bird Street School, 1421 Bird St.

Arnold: Meadowmont Shopping Center, 2182 Hwy 4

Murphys: Black Bart Players, 580 S. Algiers St.

Georgetown: Buffalo Hill Center, 6023 Front Street 37

Placerville: Former Sheriff’s Office, 300 Fair Lane

Pollock Pines: Knotty Pine Lanes, 2667 Sanders Drive

Lakeport: Konocti Vista Casino, 2755 Mission Rancheria Road

Middletown: Twin Pine Casino, 22223 Hwy 29

Calistoga: Napa County Fairgrounds, 1435 N. Oak St.

Grass Valley: Sierra College, 250 Sierra College Drive

Penn Valley: Penn Valley Community Church, 11739 Spenceville Road

Auburn: Gold Country Fairgrounds, 209 Fairgate Road

Foresthill: Canyon View Assembly Church, 23221 Forest Hill Road

Lincoln: McBean Pavilion Parking lot, 75 McBean Park Drive

Cloverdale: Cloverdale Citrus Fair, 1 Citrus Fair

Santa Rosa: Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building, 1351 Maple Ave.

Sonoma: Hanna Boys Center, 17000 Arnold Drive

Oregon House: Alcouffe Center, 9185 Marysville Road

West Point: VFW post 3322, 202 Spink Road

Potter Valley: Potter Valley Bible Church, 10151 Main St.