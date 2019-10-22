Newsom demands PG&E limit shut offs and give residents more warning amid blackout threats

A day after Pacific Gas and Electric Co. announced it could cut power to more than 200,000 homes and businesses, Gov. Gavin Newsom is demanding the utility limit its shut offs and give residents more warning ahead of planned blackouts.

His requests, detailed in a letter sent Tuesday to PG&E’s CEO William Johnson, come less than two weeks after the utility cut power to an estimated 1.5 million Californians. In the letter, Newsom accuses the utility of failing to adequately invest in preventing fires and maintain its electrical equipment.

“I believe the unacceptable scope and duration of the previous outage — deliberately forcing 735,000 customers to endure power outages — was the direct result of decades of PG&E prioritizing profit over public safety,” he wrote, referring to the number of businesses and households affected, not the total number of people. “PG&E’s lapse in planning to provide adequate, accurate, and accessible information to its customers and the public was inexcusable.”

PG&E announced Monday that it again might cut power to parts of its electrical grid Wednesday out of precaution due to strong winds that could damage its equipment and cause another wildfire.

Newsom is asking the utility to improve its website so that its customers are better informed about whether power outages will affect them and how long they are expected to last. He’s also continuing to ask the utility to pay credits to residents and businesses affected by its previous blackout.

His letter also comes on the heels of threats he’s made to crack down on the utility through the state’s Public Utilities Commission.

Newsom and lawmakers are under pressure to address the blackouts, which have prompted outrage across Northern and Central California.

While power was still out earlier this month, Newsom said he did not believe the blackouts were politically motivated.

”No, my gosh, that would be another level of outrage if that were the why,” Newsom told reporters, noting that although PG&E shutoffs were the most widespread, they coincided with shutoffs at two other major California utilities.