PG&E plans another big blackout. Here’s how many Californians could lose power

Get ready for another major blackout courtesy of PG&E Corp.

The troubled utility warned Monday that it could shut power Wednesday night to as many as 209,000 households and businesses to safeguard portions of its grid from gusting winds and the threat of a major wildfire.

Just ten days ago, Pacific Gas and Electric Co. finished restoring power to the last of 738,000 customers after an unprecedented mass blackout that affected portions of 35 counties. The outage left an estimated 1.5 million Northern and Central Californians without power.

Utility executives came under withering criticism from Gov. Gavin Newsom and other state officials for allowing the grid to be vulnerable, for imposing such a broad blackout, and for a host of communication problems that left utility executives apologizing for days. Among other things, the utility’s website crashed and its call center was overwhelmed by residents trying to get information.

The company vowed to improve communications, and said that it had begun customer notifications began Monday afternoon via text, email and automated phone calls. Still, it defended the blackout itself, saying it likely prevented a major wildfire.

Appearing before the Public Utilities Commission last week, Chief Executive Bill Johnson said PG&E is trying to narrow the scope of future blackouts. He also warned that Californians might have to get used to deliberate outages for another decade as the utility scrambles to make its power lines and other equipment more resilient. In addition, he said PG&E is open to the idea of letting state agencies have the final say on whether a “public safety power shutoff” should be imposed.

PG&E said the latest shutoff could affect customers in the following counties: Amador, Butte, Calaveras, El Dorado, Lake, Mendocino, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, San Mateo, Sierro, Sonoma, Sutter and Yuba.

The utility said its “meteorological and operations teams continue to monitor weather models that show potential strong and dry offshore wind gusts that may exceed 55 mph late Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon for portions of the Sierra Foothills. Gusts of 35-45 mph have been forecast for some North Bay counties, with some localized areas expected to experience 55 mph gusts.”

The National Weather Service issued a “fire weather watch” for huge swaths of Northern California beginning Wednesday.

PG&E has been blamed by state investigators for last November’s Camp Fire, which killed 85 people, and most of the October 2017 wine country fires. The billions of dollars in liabilities drove PG&E into Chapter 11 bankruptcy and made the company, which previously had been reluctant to engineer deliberate blackouts, far more aggressive about cutting power in high winds.