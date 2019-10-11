California officials fume, but PG&E restores power to half of blacked-out customers

SHARE COPY LINK

Stung by withering criticism from California’s governor and other officials, PG&E Corp. said early Friday it had restored power to 426,000 customers following a deliberate blackout that began Wednesday.

The beleaguered utility said 312,000 customers remained without power.

Pacific Gas and Electric Co. didn’t offer a timetable on when the remaining customers would get the lights back on, but said more than 6,300 workers and 44 helicopters would inspect the utility’s service territory for damage from the gusting winds that prompted the outages.

“Customers will be restored once safety patrol, inspections and necessary repairs are complete,” the company said.

PG&E added that it had found 11 cases of damage to its equipment from the high winds, and “the company is working to address those repairs.”

PG&E, driven into bankruptcy by billions of dollars in liabilities from the 2017 and 2018 wildfires, launched the massive blackout early Wednesday as the National Weather Service issued “red flag” alerts for huge stretches of the company’s 70,000 square miles of service area.

The blackout, believed to be the largest planned outage by a utility anywhere, intensified the criticism of a company that already is notoriously unpopular. Gov. Gavin Newsom blasted PG&E for decades of neglect that left its grid too fragile to withstand high winds. “This is not a climate change story as much as a story about greed and mismanagement over the course of decades,” he told reporters Thursday evening at a press conference at the state Office of Emergency Services’ command center near Mather Airport.

Moments later, at a press conference at company headquarters in San Francisco, Chief Executive Bill Johnson defended the blackout strategy but apologized to customers for the lights going out. He also apologized for shoddy communications, including website crashes and other problems.

“This is not how we want to serve you; this is not how we want to run our business,” he said.