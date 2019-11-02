California
Inmate who walked away from Tuolumne County prison apprehended 200 miles south
An inmate who walked away from a Tuolumne County prison was apprehended 200 miles away in Kern County on Friday.
Minimum-security inmate Jason Roger Stout, 40, walked away from the Sierra Conservation Center Baseline Conservation Camp in Jamestown on Wednesday morning, according to a state news release.
Special agents from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation took him in to custody, in coordination with local law enforcement, at about 9 p.m. Friday in Oildale, just north of Bakersfield, the release said.
Stout was transported to North Kern State Prison and will no longer be able to be housed in a conservation camp, the release said.
The state’s 20 conservation camps are so-called prisons without walls set in rural areas where inmates learn firefighting techniques and perform other community work projects, according to the a CDCR web page.
Stout, who was received in June 2014 from Los Angeles County, is serving a sentence of 12 years and eight months for first-degree burglary. He would have been eligible for parole in November 2021.
