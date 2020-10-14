‘Deviant’ co-worker smeared semen on woman’s belongings, California prosecutor says

After years of being stared at, a California woman reported a co-worker to her employees, authorities say. He had to take sexual harassment training.

That’s when the 30-year-old man began smearing his semen on her computer mouse and keyboard, and ejaculating into water bottles and a jar of honey on her desk, KNBC reports.

“He is a deviant,” said prosecutor Laila Nikaien, according to the station. “It’s a form of having power over the victim, of humiliating them.”

On Tuesday, a judge sentenced Stevens Millancastro of Hawthorne to 2 ½ years in prison following his Sept. 21 conviction on several counts of misdemeanor assault and battery, the Orange County District Attorney’s office said in a news release.

Superior Court Judge Kathleen Roberts also ordered Millancastro to register as a sex offender, according to the release.

“This is much more serious and invasive than a normal punch or hit or slap,” Roberts said, calling it “sexually motivated,” KNBC reported. “It is emotionally devastating to the victim.”

After being ordered into harassment training, Millancastro began smearing his semen on the woman’s desktop computer in their La Palma office. He also deposited his semen in a honey jar on her desk, which she later ate, the district attorney’s release says.

Millancastro ejaculated into water bottles on the woman’s desk at least three times, but she noticed the water looked cloudy and threw them away, the release says.

In his testimony, Millancastro said “his anger was not satisfied” after the first time he smeared semen on the woman’s belongings, so he continued doing it, KNBC reported.

After the third water bottle incident, the woman reported the strange goings-on to her supervisor, who set up a surveillance camera in the office, the release says.

The woman discovered semen on her computer mouse the next day, and video from the camera showed Millancastro entering her office that morning, according to the release.

Police opened an investigation and later arrested Millancastro, according to the release.